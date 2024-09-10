LGBTQ+ after-school programme set to become free for UK secondary schools

An LGBTQ+ programme for secondary schools across the UK is set to become free.

Educational campaign Pride Groups, run by LGBTQ+ charity Just Like Us, is set to receive funding from the National Lottery. The programme, created in response to the rise in bullying faced by some LGBTQ+ students, helps secondary schools create and run queer lunchtime and after-school social and hobby clubs.

According to Just Like Us, the campaign has already helped 410 secondary schools create the clubs, which, in turn, make the school environment safer. Every teacher who participated in the programme reported an improvement in the wellbeing of pupils.

The charity is hoping the new funding will enable them to extend the programme.

The programme by Just Like Us will now be made free. (Getty)

Just Like Us chief executive Laura Mackay said: “We hear fantastic feedback from school staff about the quality of training and resources we provide to programme participants. We can’t wait to support more schools in making LGBT+ young people feel safer and happier.”

One of those teachers, Aaron Bevan, from St Francis Xavier Sixth Form College, said that the programme was a complete success in the Catholic school in London.

“Making the Pride Groups programmes free now means I can support my students so much better, as our college just doesn’t have the budget to cover these extra resources, despite the students I work with requiring them so urgently. It is such a relief to have access to them.”

According to Just Like Us, 42 per cent of LGBTQ+ young people have reported bullying, while 91 per cent have heard or been called a homophobic or transphobic slur in the past year.

Influences such as the right-wing pundit and alleged sexual trafficker Andrew Tate are believed to have played a part in homophobic and generally discriminatory behaviour becoming more of an issue in schools.

Data from YouGov last year suggests that 23 per cent of UK boys aged between 13 and 15 have a positive view of Tate, while 25 per cent agree with what he has to say.

