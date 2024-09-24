The Great British Bake Off is back, and the latest series features a tent newcomer called Mike – an LGBTQ+ farming advocate who is baking his own wedding cake.

Co-hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be helping 12 bakers on their way as they try to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with one of them set to be named the next Star Baker.

According to the official cast press release, one of the bakers this year is Mike, who works on his family farm in Wiltshire with his parents and sister – and is “a champion for the LGBTQ+ community within farming, [who] has grown all the flowers for his upcoming wedding to Matt, and is even baking his own wedding cake”.

It goes on to say: “Mike likes to make hearty, filling bakes for parties and gatherings and enjoys using seasonal ingredients and edible flowers from his farm.”

Who are this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants?

Mike is up against 11 other hopefuls keen to avoid a soggy bottom on The Great British Bake Off this year.

Andy is a car mechanic from Essex, fashion designer Christiaan comes from the Netherlands, while Dylan, from Buckinghamshire, likes to experiment with flavours from his Indian and Japanese-Belgian heritage.

The 12 hopefuls are all aiming to be named Star Baker. Mike is second from the right in the back row. (Channel 4)

Georgie is a children’s nurse, Gill says he can’t remember a time when she didn’t bake, and Hazel, at 71, is the oldest competitor this year.

They’re joined by midwife Illiyin, from Norfolk, former university teacher Jeff, and NHS worker John, from the West Midlands. The cast is rounded out by Nelly, a care assistant from Dorset, and Sumayah, who at 19 is 2024’s youngest contestant.

The new series of The Great British Bake Off begins at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday (24 September).

