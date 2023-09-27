The Great British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 last night (26 September) with 12 new bakers and a new co-host in the form of national TV treasure, Alison Hammond.

The This Morning presenter replaces former presenter Matt Lucas at the side of returning co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for season 14 of the hit baking competition.

As the new batch of contestants were set a range of technical, signature and show-stopping challenges to prove their baking prowess, Hammond brought her usual chaotic charm to the screen to kick off another round of Bake Off, which has introduced viewers to a number of loveable queer amateur bakers over the years.

The last time Hammond appeared on the series – during a Stand Up 2 Cancer celebrity special – she managed to lose the door to her own oven, so naturally fans were braced for the former Big Brother star to bring hilarity and her trademark cackle to the role.

Alison Hammond praised by viewers as she makes Bake Off hosting debut. (Mark Bourdillon)

Speaking to her This Morning colleagues ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Hammond admitted how “nervous” she was feeling about joining the series.

“I was really respectful of the brand”, she explained. “I just wanted it be Bake Off as it was. I didn’t want to upstage anyone but I couldn’t help the laugh. The laugh always comes out. It’s a massive responsibility and I feel so blessed and so privileged to have been given that role. Honestly I’m pinching myself.”

Despite Hammond’s reservations, her debut proved a roaring success following a The Godfather-style introduction that saw the other presenters initiate her into the gang.

The episode hit all the right beats from there, serving the usual winning recipe of innuendos, generous helpings of the word “moist” and nerve-wracking tension as each baker raced to get their sweet treats just right.

One review in The Independent called Hammond “a natural fit and immediate hit”. The Guardian echoed this, describing her as “the most lovable jolt of energy” and declaring that her “infectious cheeriness, which has melted everyone from Harrison Ford to Mariah Carey, is unparalleled.”

“Hammond is a lovely, sunny presence. A little Alison goes a long way, but she’s deployed at just the right level here,” The Telegraph added.

Beyond the critics, Hammond’s first episode has also been praised by fans, who are loving the new addition to the Bake Off family.

“Brilliant start to GBBO. Alison Hammond is such an obvious choice, why has it never happened before?!,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Queen Alison Hammond is (as was expected) a brilliant addition to the show! Tuesday nights are saved.”

Meanwhile, former Countdown star Carol Vorderman declared Channel 4’s casting of Hammond a “genius choice”.

“Our Alison Hammond on #GBBO is Perfect”, the TV star wrote.

Personally I am loving that Bake Off has gone back to basics, much cosier. @AlisonHammond a perfect choice for presenter too #gbbo — Edd Kimber (@TheBoyWhoBakes) September 26, 2023

Our Alison Hammond on #GBBO is Perfect….genius choice Channel 4 👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️❤️

Congratulations….a wonderful team of bakers too….see you soon 🤍🤍🤍🤍 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) September 26, 2023

alison hammond, a bsl interpreter in the tent and 12 new people im gonna get attached to and lose every week WE’RE SO BACK!!!! #GBBO — felix ⧗ (@RllVERSONG) September 27, 2023

I’m loving that bake off is back despite the fact I never bake cakes 🤣 but I love @AlisonHammond on it more! pic.twitter.com/eaxBf4JLgw — Babs Michel (@BBCBabs_michel) September 26, 2023

I must say, @AlisonHammond's debut as #GBBO co-host shows her versatility as a quality presenter. A welcomed fit that brings a new dimension. You can see why she gets a lot of gigs. — John Saleh Price (@johnsalehprice) September 27, 2023

Alison Hammond hosting #GBBO just feels so natural and right. She looks so happy to be there and I feel so happy watching her. — Ashley (@AshleyJamesH) September 26, 2023

Alison Hammond is an absolute breath of fresh air and just what the GBBO needed, especially after the unusually cruel challenges of the last few years. Seems they have gone back to the wholesome fun again. ❤️ — Rickie Marsden (@BeardManRick) September 27, 2023

Alison Hammond has been on Bake Off for six minutes and has said “I love you. It’s because you are worth it isn’t it, babe!”



She is the perfect addition to the tent. #GBBO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 26, 2023

#GBBO was an absolute joy tonight. Alison Hammond looks as if she's been in the tent for years, and clearly loving it. A great bunch of bakers this year, should be a cracking series 🎂 — Jacqui Martin 😷 🧡 💙 (@jackolinemartin) September 26, 2023