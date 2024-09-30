Country to Country announces lineup and ticket details for 2025

Country to Country has announced its huge lineup for the 2025 edition of the festival – and this is how to get tickets.

The country music festival will return to the UK across three nights and three venues on 14-16 March.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 2 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

It’s been confirmed that event will return to London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Belfast’s SSE Arena for 2025.

While the C2C Festival will be headlined by Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Cody Johnson.

The festival will also feature appearances from Dylan Gossett, Tyler Hubbard, Nate Smith and Shaboozey across the weekend.

The latter recently achieved worldwide success with his hit single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, which reached number one in the US, Australia, Canada and Ireland.

He also made an appearance on Beyoncé’s album, Cowboy Carter, on the tracks “Spaghetti” and “Sweet / Honey / Buckiin”.

You can check out the full lineup and ticket detail info for Country to Country 2025 below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on 4 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An exclusive presale takes place from 10am on 2 October. This is available for past bookers who’ve previously attended the festival. You’ll be emailed details on how to access presale tickets.

For other presales including venue presales you can check your local listing on Ticketmaster for more details.

What’s the Country to Country Festival lineup for 2025?

14 March – London / 15 March – Belfast / 16 March – Glasgow

Lainey Wilson / Dylan Gossett / 49 Winchester / Tucker Wetmore / Wyatt Flores / more tba

14 March – Glasgow / 15 March – London / 16 March – Belfast

Dierks Bentley / Tyler Hubbard / Chayce Beckham / Niko Moon / Tanner Adell / more tba

14 March – Belfast / 15 March – Glasgow / 16 March – London

Cody Johnson / Nate Smith / Shaboozey / Avery Anna / The Castellow / more tba