Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour dates in North America and Mexico.

Oasis have announced details of more reunion dates for North America and Mexico – and this is how to get tickets.

It marks their first international dates as part of their 2025 reunion tour, which follows up their UK and Ireland announcement.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 12pm local time on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour the group said: “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

You may like to watch

“America.

Oasis is coming.

You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

Oasis will tour North America in 2025!

Register for the North American ticket pre-sale private ballot 👉https://t.co/A0zRW3s9vA

The pre-sale will take place Thursday, 3rd October.

Tickets… pic.twitter.com/s0fGcunAJC — Oasis (@oasis) September 30, 2024

The group will head to Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on 24 August, with dates planned in Chicago and East Rutherford.

They’ll then head to Los Angeles for a show on 6 September and then Mexico City on 12 September.

It will mark 16 years since the Britpop legends last performed in the US as part of their Dig Out Your Soul Tour.

Earlier this year they announced the much-anticipated reunion tour, with dates in the UK at the likes of Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ticket demand for the shows was huge, with fans waiting in long virtual queues and missing out on their only European shows in 2025 after they went on sale.

Ahead of Oasis tickets going on sale for their US, Canada and Mexico shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Oasis tickets for their shows in North America and Mexico?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 4 October via ticketmaster.com / ticketmaster.ca / ticketmaster.com.mx

Ticket prices will be confirmed during the presale, with the band saying: “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.”

Is there a presale?

Yes, a fan presale is running from 2pm local time on 3 October.

This is being managed by Openstage, where fans can sign up to register and you’ll receive a code. You can head to the official Oasis website to sign up.

You’ll need to answer a series of questions about the band to receive presale access. If you’re successful you’ll be sent details via email with a unique code and link.