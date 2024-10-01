Gay American Horror Story star Gavin Creel dies aged 48

The world of musical theatre is mourning gay American Horror Story star Gavin Creel following his death on Monday (30 September) from a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

He was diagnosed with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, in July, and his death was announced by his partner, Alex Temple Ward, through a publicist. Creel was 48.

A sarcoma is a type of cancer that forms in connective tissues such as bones, muscle, fat, nerves and blood vessels.



As news of the actor, singer-songwriter and LGBTQ+ activist’s death broke, stars of stage and screen, including Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Wicked’s Kristin Chenoweth shared messages of condolences.

“I’ve been thinking all day about our beloved Gavin Creel. And although one prepares, one is never ready to lose someone like him,” Tony-Award-winner Chenoweth wrote on X/Twitter. “Weren’t we blessed to know him? His legacy and talent and voice lives on forever. Gavin, you are so loved. See you in heaven, RIP sweet angel.”

Waddingham said: “I’ve just had to sit down. I keep re-reading his name thinking everyone’s got it wrong. Not this man, not this beautiful, smiley, talented man. The absolute real deal, talent pouring out of every pore. I’m heartbroken you’ve gone, Gavin. I hope to see you again my friend.”

It’s A Sin and Cabaret star Callum Scott Howells described Creel’s death as an “immeasurable loss”, saying he had “legend status [in the] modern theatre community”.

Creel won his first Tony Award in 2017 for his role as clerk Cornelius Hackl in Broadway sensation Hello, Dolly!, opposite Bette Midler, but had left his mark on the theatre industry years before, having been on stage since the late 90s. He made his West End debut in 2006, playing chimney-sweep Bert in Mary Poppins.

He secured two Tony Award nominations for his roles in Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie, and received critical acclaim for his performances in The Book of Mormon in London’s West End – for which he won an Olivier Award – and Into the Woods on Broadway, last year. On screen, he appeared in two episodes of American Horror Stories.

Midler said: “He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly and I looked forward to working with him every night. He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss.”

Kinky Boots performer Todrick Hall shared a lengthy post on Instagram, describing their “late-night hotel parties” and “swimming until 3am” with his good friend.

“My heart is beyond broken,” he wrote. “Today, one of the kindest humans I’ve ever known left this Earth. Gavin, thank you for sharing your light, your gift and your heart with the world… The last time I saw you I told you I was writing my first musical, and you’d be great in it… you responded: ‘Make it queer as f**k’ and that’s exactly what I intend to do. Love you so much, rest well my friend.”

Frozen stars Josh Gad and Idina Menzel also shared tributes, with the former saying that he didn’t “have the words” to describe his “sadness”, adding: “We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community. My heart breaks for his family and his closest friends.”

Menzel wrote on Instagram: “Sweet, sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels. I love you so much.

Others paying tribute included actor, producer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In the past, Jonathan Groff credited Creel for helping him to come out publicly. They dated in 2009.