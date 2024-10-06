Netflix pop-up shop sells items from popular shows for Mind

Netflix will be selling items from shows like Heartstopper and The Crown in a pop-up shop to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

Named ‘As Seen On Netflix’, the pop-up shop will be coming to London and Birmingham and feature unique items from several of the platform’s most popular shows.

The items range from wardrobe pieces to background props and memorabilia, including Princess Diana’s jeans from The Crown, Joan’s cheerleader outfit from Black Mirror, hoodies from Top Boy, signed scripts from One Day, Nick’s (Kit Connor) Carhartt jacket from the snowball scene in Heartstopper, and many more.

The pop-up will also feature a replica of Charlie Spring’s (Joe Locke) bedroom for fans to take pictures in to celebrate the release of Heartstopper season 3, which dropped on Netflix on October 3.

Other items being sold at ‘As Seen On Netflix’ include papers written by Lady Whistledown and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) headpiece from Bridgerton as well as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) bikes from Sex Education and a casio watch from Kaos signed by Jeff Goldblum.

Items will be on sale in-store for a range of prices, from £1 up, while an auction for some items will begin at 11am on October 11 on Mind’s eBay page, with prices starting at £9.99.

All proceeds from the sale of the items will go directly to mental health charity Mind to support its work.

Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind, said of the pop-up: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Netflix for this very special partnership, to make sure no mind is left behind.”

“From exclusive props to iconic wardrobe pieces, there really is something on offer for everyone, and every item sold will help us be there for even more people who need us.”

“This includes through our services and network of local Minds, campaigning for change and challenging stigma, to make sure everyone can access the support they need.”

The pop-up store opens for one day only on October 12 at 10am on Bethnal Green Road before moving to The Bullring in Birmingham on October 19.