Netflix has just released another fantastic foreign-language show packed with LGBTQ+ themes – this time focusing on a transgender character. But what is The Secret of the River about?

The show follows two children named Erik and Manuel in a small Oaxacan village in Mexico, who became friends and witness a horrific death together which they must keep secret.

Nearly 20 years later, the two friends cross paths again. But their differences might be more pronounces than ever especially as Manuel now goes by Sicarú.

Despite trying to figure out who they are to each other now, they must face their past together before it all comes crashing down around them.

The show explores gender identity and the Zapotec indigenous culture in Oaxaca, where many people identify as a third gender and are referred to as muxes.

Muxe (pronounced moo-she) people are a distinct third gender, although they are often confused with trans women. They use a variety of pronouns and have differing sexual orientations.

Muxes have historically taken on the prestigious role of caring for their ageing parents, and in 2017, muxes led recovery efforts in the city of Juchitan after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico that killed 96 people.

The Secret of the River stars Diego Calva as Erik and Trinidad González as Sicarú.

In an interview with Them, González said: “[The Secret of the River] is a story led and told by real trans women and muxes. I also love that it represents a very authentic Oaxaca.”

Who is Trinidad González?

González is an actress from the town of Macultepec, near Villahermosa in Tabasco, Mexico.

She told Them that the setting for The Secret of the River reminded her of her own hometown, with both being deeply Catholic and conservative and therefore not an easy place for queer people to live.

It was five years ago that González moved to Mexico City to pursue modelling and very quickly was signed to a modelling agency called Supa and sent to London for work, where she began her transition.

In 2022, González returned to Mexico City but was having trouble finding more modelling work and then was given the script for The Secret of the River.

Though she had never acted before, she was hooked on the story.

In fact González feels a connection between herself and Manuel/Sicarú, especially after meeting the actress who plays Manuel: “I think we have a similar story.”

“When I first met [Frida Sofia Cruz], she was very feminine but when I saw her dressed as Manuel, it was like a flashback. I walked like her [at that age], I spoke like her, it’s very similar to me.”

“She’s a very brave girl. That’s something I applaud and I hope many people, especially [trans] girls, connect with Manuel and have the opportunity to transition at the age they feel is right,” González continued.

The Secret of the River is streaming on Netflix now. You can watch it here if you have a subscription.