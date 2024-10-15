Cuban-born actor Carlo Arrechea marked National Coming Out Day last week by coming out as bisexual, stating that he “refuses to hide any longer”.

Arrechea, probably best-known for playing Gio Torres in S.W.A.T., came out as in an interview with Out magazine.

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall defines bisexuality as an “umbrella term” which describes a romantic and/or sexual orientation towards more than one gender.

The actor, who also played Sebastian in Nickelodeon’s Grachi, spoke to the magazine as part of National Coming Out Day and National Hispanic Heritage Month.

‘I hope to light a path for others’

Arrechea shared a letter he wrote to his younger self, focusing on his desire to come out. “Do we have to talk about it? Do I need to be exposed, vulnerable and share my truth?” he asked. “As I write these words, I wrestle with these questions. But deep down, I know the answer: yes.”

The letter goes on to reveal his disdain for labels and that he was “unsure how to embrace the complexity” of his identity.

“But I’ve come to realise that, while the world may not fully understand bisexuality, my journey is uniquely mine. I’ve always craved the freedom to love openly… and, in this process, I recognise that my vulnerability holds immense power.

“As an actor, I bear the responsibility of representing the diverse tapestry of the human experience. By sharing my story, I hope to light a path for others who feel lost or unseen.

“So, let this be my declaration: I embrace every facet of my being and refuse to hide any longer. My truth is my strength, and I will share it boldly. Not just for myself, but for those still searching for their light. This journey is a testament to the beauty of being true to oneself.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Arrechea said he began to “explore” his attraction to men when he was 17, after losing his virginity to a girl two years earlier. He also recalled, when just 10 years old, being molested by two women, who were seven or eight years older.

Now 34, he hinted at a project where he would play a homophobic character.

He admitted that he questioned if he should come out as bisexual ahead of it, but said: “The whole point is that I’m opening my heart. I’m doing this because I want to live as my authentic self. I should be allowed to do that.”

And he already feels “so much lighter”, he added.

