Conservative commentator makes anti-trans remark on CNN

A CNN panel went awry after a right-wing pundit made an anti-trans statement live on air.

Conservative strategist Scott Jennings used State of the Union on Sunday (13 October) to make an out-of-the-blue attempt to attack the Democratic Party’s historical support of LGBTQ+ rights.

“I think what they are finally coming to realise is that a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes,” Jennings said. “No hunting cosplay or cringey video is going to change it, the bed is made.”

The comment was quickly interrupted by fellow panel member Doug Thornell saying: “No, no.”

The panel was discussing a New York Times survey which showed that 51 per cent of registered male voters support Trump, compared with 40 per cent backing Harris.

Viewers were quick to brand Jennings an “ignorant clown,” with some also condemning CNN’s lack of moderation.

Ari Drennen, a reporter at Media Matters for America, wrote in an X/Twitter post: “It would be nice if CNN bothered to bring trans people on to counter stuff like this. It’s not responsible journalism to demonise one tiny group of people endlessly without giving them a voice of their own.”

TransLash Media found and activist Imara Jones said the segment was a sign that anti-trans sentiment is “front and centre in this year’s election”, adding: “I wish mainstream newsrooms would start acknowledging it.”

Despite the constant use of anti-trans talking points by anti-LGBTQ+ politicians and pundits, particularly Republicans, research shows that it doesn’t tend to win votes.

Polling shared on research hub Navigator showed that anti-trans politicians are 61 per cent more likely to lose support, while just five per cent of the electorate said they even care about mitigating gender-affirming care in the US.

