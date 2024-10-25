This incredibly LGBTQ+ friendly city has been named the top place to visit in 2025

Leading travel guide Lonely Planet has unveiled its must-visit travel list for 2025, and the beautiful French city of Toulouse has taken the top spot for a city break.

The fifteenth edition of Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel” hotlist just dropped and it features 30 trending destinations that you need to visit in the new year.

The 2025’s hotlist is focused on lesser-known “gems”, cities and regions and “fresh takes” on tourist hotspots around the globe as the debate about overtourism continues to rage.

Many popular destinations have introduced tourist taxes to mitigate the impact, including Amsterdam which plays host to 22 million overnight visitors a year, a figure that an increasing number of locals think is too high.

Topping Lonely Planet’s list of uncrowded hidden gem cities is Toulouse in France, with Pondicherry in India and Bansko in Bulgaria coming second and third, respectively. The list also includes cities in Italy and Brazil.

Lonely Planet’s best in travel 2025

Top 10 best cities, revealed

Toulouse, France Pondicherry, India Bansko, Bulgaria Chiang Mai, Thailand Genoa, Italy Pittsburgh, USA Osaka, Japan Curitiba, Brazil Palma de Mallorca, Spain Edmonton, Canada

Garonne river and Dome de la Grave in Toulouse, France (Getty)

You may like to watch

The great news for LGBTQ+ travellers is that Toulouse is an extremely queer-friendly destination to visit.

Appropriately known as the “Pink City” because of its distinctive architecture pinkish-orange terracotta bricks and ochre rooftops, Toulouse is a haven for LGBTQ+ visitors, with a thriving gay scene.

LGBTQ+ bars and clubs are mostly located in the city centre within walking distance of the Place du Capitole, including Limelight: a lively and friendly club that runs regular theme nights and events.

There’s also popular feminist/queer bar La Gougnotte, which hosts an incredible drag king show as well as a wide range of other LGBTQ+ friendly events throughout the year.

Other things to do in Toulouse

Architecturally and visually, Toulouse is an Instagram-lovers dream. The Place du Capitole, mentioned above, is the heart of the city and a good starting out point for a day of exploring. One side is taken up with the neoclassical 128m-long façade of the Capitole, Toulouse’s city hall, built in the early 1750s.

If you fancy soaking up a bit of culture before you hit the cocktails, you can take tours of the interior – including the spectacular late-19th-century Salle des Illustres, decorated by famous artists.

The historic Basilica Saint-Sernin is another place you’ll definitely snap an iconic photo; you can climb the tower and see an amazing view across the city’s russet-coloured rooftops like the one at the top of this article.

Another must-see location is the stunning Couvent des Jacobins, one of the city’s oldest and most famous buildings, with its seven-story octagonal bell tower, beautiful courtyard garden and a palm tree-shaped vaulted ceiling. It’s a real oasis in the heart of a busy and bustling city.

Le Couvent des Jacobins (Getty)

Speaking of gardens, the Jardin Japonais Toulouse is another truly stunning spot. It’s a great place for couples to take a romantic walk. One recent review on TripAdvisor says: “Had a lovely stroll through this beautiful and well-maintained garden on a sunny Sunday. Free to enter. Lovely trees and flowers, lots of shady benches and little trails to explore. Koi the size of cats! And a little snack place with good ice cream and artisanal beers.”

And if the streams and koi ponds in the Jardin Japonais aren’t enough for you, another fun water activity is to book a sightseeing cruise and set sail on the beautiful river Garonne, which runs right through Toulouse.

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to food and drink in Toulouse. As talking candlestick Lumière once famously said in Beauty and the Beast: “After all, this is France, and the dinner here is never second-best.”

If you want a fine dining experience, the Michelin guide-listed restaurant Les Sales Gosses should probably be on your radar. Its name translates as “little brats” and the good news is the prices won’t decimate your bank account. It offers a lunch menu where you can get three courses of fancy French fare for €29.

There are plenty of places to indulge your sweet tooth as well, like Crêperie Le Menhir. This restaurant has a mind-boggling array of savoury galettes and sweet pancakes w on offer, with prices starting at just €4.

Vegetarians and vegans are well catered for in Toulouse, despite the myth that France isn’t as vegan-friendly as other European countries. There are an impressive 89 veggie/vegan-friendly restaurants in the city, including BRÛLÉ, a highly-rated vegan coffee shop selling home-made pastries, lunch and brunch.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your queer, vegan, feminist selves to Toulouse in 2025 for some pastries, a drag king show and a romantic boat trip on the Garonne river.