Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum has unveiled her costume for this year’s celebrations – and it’s none other than beloved extraterrestrial E.T. in drag.

If you’re new here – with ‘here’ being the internet – it might have escaped you that Heidi Klum is the undisputed mother monster of the Halloween system, dressing up each year in elaborate (and sometimes terrifying) costumes.

Over past years, the model and television host has dressed as Jessica Rabbit, a giant worm, an alien, Princess Fiona from Shrek and even a peacock (with husband Tom Kaulitz as an egg).

This year, she’s channelled her inner ‘transgender illegal alien‘ by dressing as the titular character from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – during the scene where he gets put in drag.

The costume was equipped, according to The Independent, with a glowing fingertip and a motorized headpiece — equipped with a mouth and eyes that her team could operate remotely.

“They have no genitals”

Speaking to the New York Times, Klum also reportedly chose the costume because she liked the idea of a gender neutral character, saying, “They have no genitals. I like the whole idea of, like, we’re all the same.”

The particular reference to the classic film, in which a friendly alien has to make it back to his home planet, harkens to the scene where E.T. is trying to evade capture by government agents, and so is dressed in a wig, hat and skirt by Elliott (Henry Thomas) and his siblings.

Klum is not the first star to dress as the Extratrerrestrial for Halloween this year – though the drag element adds an extra sparkle.

Janelle Monáe also looked unrecognisable as E.T. (Getty/@polkurucz/@earlymorningriot)

Queer, non-binary singer and actor Janelle Monáe also donned the out-of-this-world look, telling Vogue that she usually has her Halloween costume ideas planned out “years in advance”, and wanted to show the world “what E.T. has been up to now”, adding: “What kinda things is E.T. into? I thought it would be even cooler if he invaded my world: a day in the life of E.T. in this timeless space.”

