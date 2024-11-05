Wide Awake Festival announces 2025 lineup and ticket details

Wide Awake Festival has announced its lineup for the 2025 edition – and this is how to get tickets.

The one-day festival take over Brockwell Park in Brixton, South London on 23 May with live music and more.

Tickets for Wide Awake Festival are now available to buy from See Tickets.

It’s been confirmed that Kneecap will headline the festival, while CMAT and recent Mercury Prize-winners English Teacher will also perform.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Daniel Avery, Mannequin Pussy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Sprints on the lineup.

The festival also said: “This is only just the beginning, we have tons more cutting-edge artists still to be announced.”

Kneecap will headline following the release of their acclaimed debut album, Fine Art, and self-titled biographical film about the Irish rap group.

The film received critical acclaim and has been selected as the Irish entry in the International Film Category at the upcoming Oscars.

Wide Awake Festival promise more than 70 artists playing across the day, with seven live music stages as well as street food and a craft beer fair.

As well as the live music, the festival has also confirmed that “workshops, talks and more” will be announced in the coming months.

You can find out everything you need to know about Wide Awake Festival below, including tickets, prices and the lineup so far.

How do I get Wide Awake Festival tickets?

They’re now available to buy from See Tickets.

It’s been confirmed that general admission tickets are priced at £54.45 and VIP tickets are priced at £76.45.

What’s the lineup?

The lineup so far for Wide Awake Festival features the following artists:

Kneecap / CMAT / English Teacher

Daniel Avery / Mannequin Pussy / Porn Crumpets / PUZZLE / SPRINTS / Erol Alkan BTB Optimo (Espacio) / Frankie and the Witch Fingers / Gaye Su Akyol / Getdown Services / Hello Mary / HiTech / Jasmie.4.t / Martin Rev / Mermaid Chunky / Patriarchy / Ugly / W.I.T.C.H / Wine Lips.