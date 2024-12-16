Rob Rinder is known for many things, including – but not limited to – being the UK’s answer to Judge Judy; a regular host on Good Morning Britain, and now a globe-trotter in a brand new series of Amazing Hotels.

After first joining the BBC documentary series Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby in 2022, replacing Giles Coren, the most recent season saw Rob Rinder and chef Monica Galetti exploring hotels all across the world.

According to the BBC, this series – which will culminate in a Christmas Eve special – “includes the widest variety and most eclectic mix of hotels the show has ever featured.”

Having now filmed two seasons of the show, it’s clear Rob Rinder has caught the travel bug. But what else do we know about him? Let’s find out.

Who was Rob Rinder married to?

Rob Rinder at the ITV Gala on November 19, 2015. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Rinder was previously in a civil partnership with fellow barrister Seth Cumming.

The pair entered into the partnership in 2013 at a ceremony in Ibiza.

Sadly, Rob and Seth separated in 2017 after four years of marriage and eleven years together.

Are Rob and Rylan a couple?

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder recently hosted a BBC show where they travelled across Italy. (BBC)

Rob’s love of travelling has led to him fronting another show for the BBC, titled Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour alongside former X Factor star and TV presenter Rylan Clark.

The show sees the pair travelling around Italy together, hitting hotspots like Venice, Florence, and Rome in its first series.

But since the show aired, many fans have speculated that the two are more than friends after they admitted they’d seen each other naked, not to mention Rylan telling a story about Rob appearing in his bed during their Grand Tour.

While the two appear to be very close, they are not in a relationship. Rylan previously said there was no romance in their friendship but joked that they do act “like a married couple”.

Rylan was previously married to Dan Neal but they divorced in 2021. He has said in the past that he is looking for love and hopes his “luck with men is about to change”.

Rob is currently believed to be single and doesn’t have a partner at the moment.

Is Rob Rinder still a practicing barrister?

Good Morning Britain presenter, Robert Rinder, who is known as Judge Rinder. (YouTube/Judge Rinder)

No, he is no longer practicing. In an interview with the Guardian in 2023, Rob spoke about how he lectures, offers legal advice to certain organisations, and mentors young barristers but would rather use his profile to highlight issues he cares about rather than putting on the wig again.

He said: “The reason I make documentaries is because I’m convinced, especially with social media, that political points of view have moved from the logical to the emotional hemisphere of the brain. That’s exacerbated by echo chambers.”

He is now a full-time author and presenter, having released a novel titled The Trial last year.

Are Rob Rinder and Benedict Cumberbatch really friends?

Rob and Benedict met while studying at Manchester University – and it was in fact Benedict who led Rob to give up any aspirations of becoming an actor.

In an interview with the Radio Times, he spoke about their friendship and how he gave up on acting when he competed against Cumberbatch.

He said: “I thought I’d done well, then I saw him deliver exactly the same lines and it was so different. He had a fizz, a chemistry and an understanding of the text that you just knew was what the writer wanted it to sound like.”

But Rob never held a grudge and the two remained good friends – so good in fact that Benedict ordained the civil partnership ceremony to his ex, Seth Cumming, in 2013 while Rob was one of Benedict’s three ‘best men’ during his wedding to Sophie Hunter in 2015.

A source told the Mirror at the time that the two “were friends before either found fame” which led to Benedict choosing Rob Rinder for his wedding because the Sherlock actor “wanted genuine old friends in the role[s]”.