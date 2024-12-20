Gay politician Lord Peter Mandelson is expected to be named by prime minister Keir Starmer as the UK’s next ambassador to the US.

The 71-year-old, who was dubbed the ‘Prince of Darkness’ during his years as New Labour’s spin doctor, has served many ministerial roles under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown prior to taking up a life peerage in the Lords.

Mandelson, who supports trans rights, has been seen as one of the leading candidates for the job. He would replace Dame Karen Pierce, whose service in Washington DC is expected to end in early 2025.

Downing Street said choosing a leading Labour politician for the appointment “shows just how importantly we see our relationship with the Trump administration”.

“We’re sending someone close to the prime minister with unrivalled political and policy experience, particularly on the crucial issue of trade,” No 10 added, as reported by the BBC.

“He’s the ideal candidate to represent the UK’s economic and security interests in the USA.”

During his career, Mandelson resigned twice as a minister: first for failing to declare a home loan from a Cabinet colleague, and secondly over accusations of using his position to influence a passport application.

His stance as a critic of Brexit and an advocate for global free trade could, however, bring him into conflict with president-elect Donald Trump, who previously described Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as a “great choice” for ambassador.

Is Peter Mandelson married?

The influential Labour Party figure, Lord Peter Mandelson (Getty/Claire Doherty)

Mandelson is married to Reinaldo Avila da Silva – a Brazilian-born translator. The pair have lived together since 1998 in London’s Regent’s Park, and after 27 years of partnership they married on 23 October, 2023.

You may like to watch

The pair married at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London and had former prime minister Tony Blair in attendance.

In 2018, Mandelson revealed that the Royal Wedding inspired him to wed his now-husband.

The gay former business secretary said that although he has lived with his partner for 20 years, the Royal Wedding was the first time he’s felt the urge, he revealed on ITV’s Peston on Sunday.

“People all over the country are going to feel inspired, they are all going to want to run out and get married now,” he told the show. “Even I am now wondering whether I should finally tie the knot with my partner after 20 years of living together.”



When was Peter Mandelson outed as gay?

Then-minister for trade and industry Peter Mandelson at the 1998 Labour Party conference. (Getty/Jeff Overs)

Mandelson was initially outed in 1987 by the News of the World. He was then outed in 1998 during a BBC Newsnight broadcast.

The clip has never been repeated, and just hours after the original broadcast, BBC staff circulated a memo stating that Lord Mandelson’s private life was not to be mentioned.

During the recording of the 1998 conversation between gay journalist Matthew Parris and Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman Mr Parris said that there were “two gay members of the Cabinet at least… Chris Smith is openly gay and Peter Mandelson is certainly gay”.

Mr Paxman replied: “Ah, I think we’ll just move on from there, I’m not quite sure where he is on that.”