2024 was a huge year for Gracie Abrams.

The singer-songwriter was the opening act on the final leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, released her second album, The Secret of Us, was nominated for a best new artist award at the Grammys, gained a spot on the coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 list and performed at a Kamala Harris rally.

But here are a few things you might not know about her…

She wrote her first song at the age of eight

She learned how to write songs because her mother encouraged her to keep a journal at a young age.

“I can’t imagine myself, as a kid, just randomly falling into song-writing, had I not been journaling since before I could even read my handwriting back,” she told Finessed.

“It felt so private… I felt so amped to have discovered this sacred space in my journal.”

Her childhood crush was Robert Downey Jr

She wrote a letter to the Iron Man star when she was in the fourth grade.

Her secret talent is being able to do a handspring

She described it in one interview as a “useless” talent and joked that she might open her next tour by doing a handspring “on to the mic”.

She is believed to be dating Paul Mescal

She and the Gladiator II star sparked romance rumours in June and have been spotted together several times.

She played drums, guitar, piano and the ukulele as a child

“I remember thinking: ‘Wow, if I could be a grown up and play music every day I would never be sad’,” she told Highlark.

She ‘blacked out’ while performing with Taylor Swift

Appearing on The Tonight Show, Abrams said her Cincinnati opener for an Eras concert was cancelled because of bad weather, but that didn’t stop Swift getting her out on the stage.

“Taylor texted me: ‘Hey come out with me and do [your song] I Miss You, I’m Sorry. We ran it one time in her room then did it there. It was just in the middle of her set and I blacked out the whole time,” she said.

Gracie (R) performed with Taylor Swift. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

She’s a Virgo

She was born on 7 September 1999.

Her most used emoji is 🚨

She’s friends with Taylor Swift

The two stars have performed together and are nominated for a Grammy together.

She told the Recording Academy: “It’s like meeting an immediate best friend and also a superhero. She’s the coolest person of all time, the warmest. She makes you feel like family instantly. And to have admired her and her work my entire life, to then be able to feel that way on a personal level is such a lucky, cool thing. She’s everything that you would ever hope she would be.”

She used to play soccer and broke both her wrists while playing

She played the sport while at The Archer School for Girls, in Los Angeles.

She studied international relations at university

After finishing high school in 2018, Abrams studied international relations at Barnard College, in New York. However, she dropped out after her first year to focus on her music career.

Gracie Abrams has opened for Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. (NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

She has a tattoo of the word ‘river’, in tribute to the song by Joni Mitchell

The track, released in 1971, is her and her mother’s favourite song.

She has opened for Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift

As well as being part of the Eras tour, Abrams also opened Rodrigo’s Sour tour in 2022.

Her dad is Star Wars and Star Trek director J J Abrams

Her dad is one of the most famous modern-day film directors and her mum is television producer Katie McGrath. She has two brothers, Henry and August.

