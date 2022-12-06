Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker jailed for attempted murder

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog-walker and stole her bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Ryan Fischer was shot and hospitalised in the violent robbery in April last year, which saw the singer offer a $500,000 reward for the safe return of two of her three dogs, Koji and Gustav.

The Los Angeles county district attorney’s office said on Monday (5 December), that James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder.

He was accidentally released from custody and re-arrested last year due to a clerical error.

According to the DA’s Office: “The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim.”

Fischer – who had to have part of his lungs removed in his recovery from the attack – gave an impact statement to the court on Monday.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s nearing two years since I was taking Asia, Koji and Gustav out for an evening stroll when in an instant I suddenly found myself fighting with everything I had to protect those dogs from being stolen,” he said.

“But it wasn’t enough: I was beaten, strangled, shot and left to die, bleeding out on a sidewalk and gasping for my life. And Koji and Gustav were gone.”

Lady Gaga holding her dog Asia. (Credit: Getty Images)

Fischer’s medical bills topped £70,000, which Lady Gaga reportedly covered.

According to authorities, Jackson, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, drove around Los Angeles “looking for French bulldogs” on 24 February, 2021. They came across Fischer with the pop star’s three dogs near Sunset Boulevard. Detectives believe the group didn’t know the pets belonged to Lady Gaga.

Following the event, Lady Gaga offered “$500,000 [£353,000] to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked”. A woman who returned the dogs several days later was also charged in the crime.

Jackson also admitted to inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike, according to the DA’s office.