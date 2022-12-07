Shea Couleé has announced a headline UK and European tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The Drag Race legend will take her one-queen, solo show, The Lipstick Ball to venues next April.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 9 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will see the drag star head to Glasgow on 14 April and then Manchester, Cardiff, Brighton, Bristol and London.

She’ll then perform dates in Europe including Amsterdam, Hamburg, Berlin and Brussels.

Announcing news of The Lipstick Ball on Instagram, Shea revealed that it’s an immersive live experience featuring new music alongside fan-favourites.

“The Lipstick Ball extends my 2017 Art Nouveau fashion short, Lipstick City. Picking up where Lipstick City left off, we dive deeper into my manifesto with The Lipstick Ball, inspired from the likes of Chicago, Kill Bill, and Truck Turner.” Couleé continued.

Talking about the show, she said: “The Lipstick Ball is a visually-exhilarating, metaphorical backdrop to reflect my own experiences coming up in Chicago nightlife. It builds upon this narrative by illustrating the obstacles many marginalized performers face in the pursuit of success and stardom, paired with an impactful display of dance, music, visuals and fashion.”

As well as competing on the iconic all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, it was recently announced that Shea would sashay into Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She will star alongside Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Ironheart.

In an interview with E!, Shea said: “It’s really so humbling to be able to cross over into a much more mainstream avenue, and push the needle forward as far as drag is concerned, in the way that it’s consumed and in pop culture.

“I’m so deeply excited for everyone to see what this role is, what it entails and everything it is,” Couleé added.

Her role is currently undisclosed, but she revealed: “They’ve allowed me to really come in to the MCU and put my very specific Shea Couleé print on the Marvel Universe.”

You can find out how to get tickets, VIP packages and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 9 December via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are priced from £15 plus booking fees. While VIP packages are available from sheacoulee.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.