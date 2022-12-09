Reading and Leeds Festival announce 2023 lineup and ticket details

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced a huge lineup and ticket details for 2023.

The popular festival will return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park across August bank holiday weekend.

Tickets for the festivals will be available from 9am on 12 December via Ticketmaster.

They’ve confirmed six headliners across the weekend including Billie Eilish, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender.

Other names confirmed include Steve Lacy, Wet Leg, Becky Hill, Loyle Carner, Slowthai, Goergia and Baby Queen.

It once again sees the festival have two main stages at both sites, with double the headliners performing between 25-27 August.

Other names finishing up the first announcement include Declan McKenna, Central Cee, Bicep, Nothing But Thieves and Tion Wayne.

You can find out ticket info including prices and presale details below.

When do Reading and Leeds Festival tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 12 December via Ticketmaster.

The first release will see weekend camping tickets and weekend camping tickets with early entry pass go on sale. Day tickets will be available next year.

A Three+ presale is happening for those on the Three mobile network. This can be accessed via the app and is free to download.

Plus a Barclaycard presale is also taking place via Ticketmaster and you can get tickets by purchasing them with your Barclaycard bank card.

Fans can secure your ticket with first instalments from £66.25 plus fees.

Who’s on the Reading and Leeds Festival lineup?

This is the lineup so far for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023, with more names to be announced next year.