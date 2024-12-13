Trans artist Brogan Bertie named Portrait Artist of the Year

Trans artist Brogan Bertie has been named Portrait Artist of the Year and earned a £10,000 commission to paint Lorraine Kelly.

The out trans artist was crowned the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2024 on Wednesday (11 December) and has since unveiled his portrait of the presenter which is on display in the National Galleries of Scotland, Edinburgh.

Based in Margate, Kent, the painter won over the hearts of the judges with an interpretation of Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams in week three of the series. In the semi-final, Bertie delivered a striking depiction of actress Joely Richardson, securing his place in the final.

Bertie’s work is described as being “rooted in connection; preferring to paint from life, his portraits offer an energetic and intimate insight into the sitters”.

Bertie said of his win, via a press release: “The experience on the show was better than I could have expected – a genuinely encouraging and joyful environment shared with other artists and art lovers.

“What an incredible platform the team, the crew, and the judges have created to champion so many different approaches to contemporary portraiture! I feel very lucky to have been a part of it.

“And I couldn’t have asked for a better sitter than Lorraine; she was so generous with her energy and I’m proud of the portrait we made together showcasing her strength, warmth, humour, and well-earned gravitas.”

He appeared on Thursday’s (12 December) episode of Lorraine where he explained how undergoing gender affirmation care gave him the ability to paint portraits with more “openness”.

“I don’t think I’d be able to do people’s portraits if I hadn’t transitioned,” he began.

“Because before I transitioned, there’s a film between you and everyone else, even if you’re not aware of it. There’s something that you’re always editing. You’re not quite yourself.”

He continued: “So, I think to have that fall away and to transition just means that I get to be more honest with other people. There’s an openness.

“I get to meet people where I’m at and see them for who they are. There’s a realness that I didn’t have before. I think that’s such a strength of transitioning,” Bertie concluded.

Portrait Artist of the Year is available on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 36, and streaming service NOW.