Two In-N-Out customers were subjected to a racist and homophobic rant captured on a TikTok video.

TikToker Arine Kim was eating at a San Ramon location of the US fast food chain on Saturday (24 December) with her friend Elliot Ha, while reviewing various menu items, when an individual approached them.

He asked why they were filming themselves, and said the two were “weird homosexuals.”

“Are you Japanese or Korean,” he said to Ha, “Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? Do you have gay sex with him?”

Bewildered from the confrontation, Ha then said: “Why me man, why me? I just want to eat my Flying Dutchman in peace.”

As the individual and Ha continue their back and forth, Kim tells her friend to stop talking.

“Normally, I could spit in your face, that’s some Filipino s**t,” he added.

After the confrontation winded down, both Kim and Ha tried to continue enjoying their meal but were made uncomfortable as the individual stood outside the establishment.

“I think the thing that had me shaking the most was when he told us to meet him outside and just kept staring at us,” Kim said.

The two were noticeably shaken by the ordeal, with Ha saying he “couldn’t speak” while trying to continue the review.

The TikTok clip immediately went viral, with commenters saying that the confrontation was “actually crazy.”

“How did they not kick him out of the restaurant?? I hope you guys are safe now!” another wrote.

“I’m glad [you] guys were together and not alone.”

After spotting the clip on Twitter, police chief Denton Carlson called on anyone who had information regarding the individual’s identity to come forward.

He later found a picture of the man’s car, writing: “Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video.

The photo below was taken this morning when similar behaviour was exhibited by the pictured male,” he continued. “If you recognise this person, let us know!”

Speaking to KTVU, Arine Kim said: “Honestly, if I didn’t record it, I wouldn’t have believed that it happened.

“Even some of the words he said, in the heat of the moment, I didn’t realise he called himself a slave master. I completely blanked out he threatened to spit on us as well.”