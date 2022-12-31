Elon Musk is being dragged once again on his own social media platform after he posted a cringe-worthy meme about The Matrix – and it’s comedy gold.

The tech billionaire is apparently a fan of the film, in which the world as we know it turns out to be a simulated version of reality.

Elon Musk alluded to the film yet again in a bizarre meme about “critical thought” which he posted on Twitter.

The meme features a cartoon of Neo from The Matrix along with the text: “What if I told you the only way to escape the matrix is to unlearn everything that you have been taught and rebuild your entire belief system based on critical thought & analysis?”

It wasn’t long before Twitter users rushed to point out the obvious – that The Matrix is an allegory for the trans experience and that its trans creators want nothing to do with him.

WHAT IF I TOLD YOU



The Matrix was made by two trans women that both hate you personally https://t.co/ZakNaQWXRO — Mia Moore (Los Angeles 1/13) (@StopTweetingMia) December 30, 2022

With Andrew Tate and Elon Musk talking about The Matrix, here’s your reminder that the movies were created by two trans women, and the story is a trans allegory. https://t.co/i8Ec9TGyj2 — Nicola Spurling 🌎🌳🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@NicESpurling) December 30, 2022

Whilst laughing at noted transphobe Elon Musk relating so hard to The Matrix, a trans allegory written by trans women, we should not neglect to also laugh at a CEO relating so hard to The Matrix, a story about how work under capitalism is mind-numbing bullshit. — Yell in a War (@jelenawoehr) December 31, 2022

For a guy who hates pronouns, you sure do love this allegory for the trans experience. https://t.co/Sf2LAabtR9 — Jill Hopkins (@Jillhopkins) December 30, 2022

The Matrix and Fight Club, two great movies that the right has completely misunderstood and corrupted what the creators of both intended the meaning to be. — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) December 30, 2022

What if I told you…



The Matrix was a trans analogy? — Gwendolyn Ann Smith (@gwenners) December 30, 2022

one day elon musk is going to learn what the matrix is actually about and his head is going to explode https://t.co/E6xgoynEeR — deafpony (@wearedeafpony) December 30, 2022

If you watch “The Matrix” and don’t takeaway “gender is a construct” then a. You didn’t get the movie and b. You are incapable of critical thought 🤦🏻 — (((Stephen Trask))) (@stephentrask) December 30, 2022

hey man. the matrix was made by 2 trans women who hate you — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) December 30, 2022

What if I told you that the Matrix was an allegory for trans empowerment and all of you redpill idiots have missed the point tremendously? — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) December 30, 2022

This isn’t the first time Musk has tweeted about The Matrix – in 2020, he urged his followers to “take the red pill”, referencing a scene in the film in which Neo is given the choice to see the world as it really is or to continue living in ignorance.

The fiasco became even more cringeworthy when Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, quote-tweeted him, adding: “Taken!”

Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix, saw the exchange – and she wasn’t having any of it. She replied: “F**k both of you,” leaving little room for doubt on her views.

Musk is far from the first person to use the “red pill” analogy as a political tool. The term “redpilling” has become popular among the far-right online, with some using it to refer to a rapid shift in political beliefs.

But those people apparently missed the point of the film completely – in 2020, Lilly Wachowski confirmed that the film series is a metaphor for the trans experience.

Speaking to the Netflix Film Club, she said their “original intention” was that the film would follow a trans narrative.

“I’m glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention. The world wasn’t quite ready for it. The corporate world wasn’t ready for it.

“I’m glad people are talking about The Matrix movies with a trans narrative.

“I love how meaningful those films are to trans people and the way that they come up to me say, ‘Those movies saved my life.’

“Because when you talk about transformation, specifically in the world of science fiction, which is just about imagination and world-building and the idea of the seemingly impossible becoming possible, that’s why it speaks it to them so much.

“And I’m grateful I can be a part of throwing them a rope along their journey.”