Megan Fox has set the internet abuzz after opening her DMs to willing girlfriend applicants, despite being engaged the Machine Gun Kelly.

The bisexual Jennifer’s Body actor took to Instagram with a couple of selfies and a short video showcasing her winning smile, asking women to “submit applications”.

Eager fans have run with it in the comments, joking they will “write a whole resume and cover letter” and break up with their partners to apply.

One person who definitely had an opinion on Fox’s unconventional pulling technique was her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who simply commented: “I don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request.”

Fox and MGK, as he’s known, started dating in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022.

He proposed to her in Puerto Rico – he got down on one knee, and they drank each other’s blood.

The Transformers actor has long been open about her sexuality, clarifying in an interview with Esquire in 2009: “I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual.”

And she has continued to be an ally to the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, opening up about educating her son on the gender spectrum and supporting his exploration of fashion and identity.

From the number of people shooting their shot across social media, MGK is definitely not far off with his guess that Fox will be inundated with applications.

MEGAN FOX SEEKING A GIRLFRIEND WHERE DO I SIGN?? HOW DO I SIGN UP?? pic.twitter.com/IxJvAk3aJI — meri (@lesbineedy) December 30, 2022

megan fox seeking a girlfriend i’m on my way beloved just hold ON pic.twitter.com/wfjlZYZHKj — ems 𐀔 (@tiredofblues) December 31, 2022

My reaction to Megan Fox saying on instagram to submit gf applications in her dms pic.twitter.com/35J15aKM9j — clancy (@clancee_) December 30, 2022

One person truly in with a chance might be Brazilian model Adriana Lima, who Megan Fox flirted with on Instagram in 2021.

After Lima commented saying she would love to be Fox’s body double during one of her movies, Fox replied: “But what if I need a girlfriend… can I hit you up for that as well?”

Since Fox has kept the post up, and her DMs open, there’s still a window of opportunity.