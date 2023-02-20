Jennifer’s Body actor Megan Fox has denied allegations that fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) cheated on her.

Megan Fox and MGK, as the rapper is known, have been together since 2020 and got engaged in a bizarre, bloody proposal in January 2022.

However, fans suspected trouble in paradise after Fox seemingly deleted photos of the two of them from her social media.

She also posted mirror selfies on Instagram along with a video showing letters burning in a pot, with the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.” The words were taken from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me”, from her Lemonade album which deals with infidelity.

Amid speculation, Fox deactivated her Instagram, but on Sunday (19 February) she returned to put the record straight.

“There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons” she began.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

She disabled comments.

Some sources alleged to PageSix that Megan FOX had found text messages on MGK’s phone that led her to “believe he has been having an affair.”

There was speculation that it could have been with his tour guitarist Sophie Lloyd. However, Lloyd’s management firmly put those rumours to bed, saying: “Any suggestions that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.

“It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Lloyd has been in a relationship with drummer Christopher Painter for five years.

Claims that Megan Fox and MGK were experiencing relationship trouble continued after the pair were pictured leaving a building that houses a marriage and couples counselling service.

The pair are known for their PDA and for gushing about each their love in interviews and on social media.

After their engagement in Puerto Rico, where they drank each other’s blood, Fox wrote: “A year-and-a-half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every life time before this one, and as in every life time that will follow it, I said yes.”

The Bloody Valentine rapper responded: “Yes, in this life and every life.”

Transformers star Fox, who came out as bisexual in 2009, went viral after posting an Instagram asking for women to “submit applications” to be her girlfriend, to which MGK replied: “I don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request.”