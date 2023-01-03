Taylor Swift ‘set to release new version of Speak Now album before tour’

Swifties, hold onto your scarfs – Taylor Swift might have another album coming out before her Eras tour.

Following the monumental success of Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights, the upcoming Taylor’s Version of Speak Now (her third studio album) is believed to be dropping in the coming months.

A source has told other publications:

“Speak Now looks set to be the next album in the ‘Taylor’s Version’ series.

“Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both Speak Now and 1989. All details are still being ironed out but Speak Now Taylor’s Version should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her Eras world tour.

“Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with Midnights but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans.”

The re-recording is part of Taylor Swift’s efforts to regain personal ownership of her back catalogue, after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings were sold her masters by Swift’s previous label Big Machine, according to the the New York Times.

Taylor Swift previously announced a headline North American stadium tour (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The music icon said the deal “stripped me of my life’s work” and put her catalog in the “hands of someone who tried to dismantle it”.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) have already been released and both topped charts. The albums featured all original tracks, as well as unreleased songs ‘From The Vault’, with the latter introducing the world to All Too Well (10 Minute Version).

Speak Now contains the iconic Taylor Swift tracks “Dear John”, “Enchanted”, “Mean” and “The Story of Us”.

Fans had previously assumed 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be the next release, following the re-recording of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)“.

Midnights was released in October 2022 to massive critical and commercial success, smashing various records.

The Taylor Swift album quickly became the year’s best selling record, with 1.140 million copies sold. The previous top-seller was Harry’s House by Harry Styles, with 633,000 copies sold.

It also achieved the third-largest streaming week ever for an album, and the biggest sales week for a vinyl album since Luminate (music data aggregator) began tracking music sales in 1991. The achievement was aided by the release of four different vinyl covers that fit together to make up a clock face, enticing superfans to purchase all four.

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights released to rave reviews. (Instagram/Taylor Swift)

Midnights was a hit among fans and Laith Ashley was cast as her romantic opposite for another as-yet unreleased music video from the album.

Furthermore, the ‘Eras Tour’ was announced, though fans had trouble purchasing tickets due to errors on distributor Ticketmaster’s part. Over 3.5 million people registered for prerelease, but many were never able to buy tickets due to systems crashing.

The tour kicks off on 17 March 2023 – meaning we could have a new Taylor Swift album in just over two months.