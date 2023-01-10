Paul Mescal has taken fans through his favourite things – from his go-to aftershave to his mullet-styling product.

The actor, who is hotly tipped for an Oscar nomination for his performance in Aftersun has revealed the 10 things he can’t live without.

It’s part of an online series with GQ, whose previous guests have included Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.

So what can’t the short shorts-wearing, Irish heartthrob live with out?

First up is his aftershave, a bottle of Le Labo’s Another 13, which he says “just smells nice”.

He says he originally bought it as someone’s wrapped gift after filming but “stole it for myself” and now it’s his go-to fragrance.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

He also gives some simple tips on how he achieves his wavy (sometimes mullet) hairstyle, partly thanks to Sun Bum’s Sea Spray.

“My hair styling technique is shower, stick some of this in, throw my hands through my hair and then just let it be the way that it wants to be,” he told the magazine of his minimalist routine.

Another item is a worry stone gifted by his mother, which reads: “We tread softly holding each other’s dreams.”

He said: “If that’s not the most mum quote of all time” and adds that he deals with stress by going to therapy and having structure and good friends in his life.

Unfortunately a chain – made famous in his role in Normal People – doesn’t make an appearance, but he does talk about his signet ring and Cartier ring.

His worn-in Adidas Gazelles are also in his top 10 and he’s “suspicious of people who keep their white trainers clean for a long time”.

Other items include a copy of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire which he’s currently working on, Berocca, which he says is an “essential” and his Nikon FM1, because he “likes to take photographs of people that I love and care about”.

Fans of the Normal People actor were loving the clip, with one writing: “Could listen to him all day long, adorable voice, smile and charisma. Fabulous actor too.”

One thirsty fan said, “I need him so bad”, going on to add: “No but really he’s SO talented and I’m really excited to see his career blast off, he deserves all the recognition.”

Another commented: “Paul is so socially awkward, it’s cute.”

Somebody else was in their feelings, saying: “I literally just finished rewatching Normal People and was in tears from the ending and them this pops up.”

He finishes up noting his “lucky” New York Yankees cap that he’s had for years and wired headphones because he doesn’t think wireless headphones are “particularly practical”.

Paul Mescal to star in Gladiator sequel

It was recently reported that the actor is in talks to star in the much-anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.

The film won’t be a prequel and Mescal won’t be stepping into Russel Crowe’s toga as Maximus.

Instead he is rumoured to be playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen in the original film) according to Variety.