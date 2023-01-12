Drag Race season 15 queens admit they dated – and broke up – in tense trailer

A preview for this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race teases Robin Fierce and Amethyst getting into their relationship history.

The extra-large premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race saw 16 entire drag queens walk into the werk room, including the icon Sasha Colby and twins Sugar and Spice, accompanied by the one and only Ariana Grande.

Also introduced were two Connecticut-based queens, Amethyst and Robin Fierce, and it was revealed in Untucked that the two had previously enjoyed … relations.

After Robin admitted the two had dated, this week’s episode will see the queens grilling Amethyst for more.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. (MTV/Vijat Mohindra)

“Now, Miss Amethyst, I think it’s time you spill the beans about you and Miss Amethyst. Who broke up with who?” Spice asks in a teaser.

Robin answers: “I feel like it was mutual”, before Sugar cuts in with: “They always say that.”

Salina EsTitties adds fuel to the very gay fire by telling Amethyst: “Robin said you wouldn’t text her back!”

i’ll forever defend amethyst’s performance, i don’t care what anybody says pic.twitter.com/DgWnaoVlty — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) January 10, 2023

After a collective squawk goes up from the girls, Robin clarifies: “No. I said, ‘She’s a bad texter, and I am busy, b***h.'”

Amethyst’s confessional reveals that it was her decision to end the relationship, though she says in the werkroom: “Ultimately I think we were looking for very different things.”

“And that’s fine,” answers Robin.

You could cut the tension with a stiletto!

Girls, gays and theys, please consider this as our formal prediction that the two will have to lip-sync against each other at some point this season.

We know God is a woman… but what about heaven? 🤍 Snatch up a first lewk at our Season 15 Queens creating three teams for a maxi challenge holier-than-thou! 🙏✨ #DragRace is all-new FRIDAY at 8/7c, NOW ON @MTV 💋 pic.twitter.com/3W8an3PTGw — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 11, 2023

After the queens left it all onstage during last week’s talent show challenge, Robin was announced safe by RuPaul and retired to the werkroom.

While Amethyst was being read for her comedic timing (resulting in a lip-sync to “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande, in front of Ariana Grande), Robin revealed to the rest of the safe queens that the two broke up because of Amethyst’s lack of communication, and Robin being “busy.”

This week, the queens have to design their version of the afterlife – or as RuPaul calls it, ‘The Queer-after’. Very funny, writers.

The episode three teaser comes with a good helping of delusion – namely, Loosey LaDuca saying that she shouldn’t have been in the bottom for the talent show after serving some of the pitchiest live vocals since Fergie singing the national anthem.

There’s drama in picking teams, obviously, and Sugar and Spice are split up – maybe not the smartest move in a challenge based around creating a viral video.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 airs on Fridays at 8/7c on MTV in the US and will be available to watch from 2am GMT the following Saturday mornings in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.