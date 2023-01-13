Trans non-binary star of The Traitors Andie Vanacore has an emotional message for anyone who is struggling to live their truth.

Vanacore is a contestant on the current US version of the hit reality show, which landed on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Friday (13 January) following the immense success of the British version.

In a touching video montage posted on Instagram featuring photos of Vanacore as a teenager, they shared how they used to feel pressure to “conform” and present as a woman.

“Growing up I would have never thought I could be anyone but ‘Angela’, the girl who had to fit the mould of what her small town told her she had to be,” they wrote.

“So I conformed and played the part. Until I gave myself permission to be who I was meant to be. My life completely changed when I stepped into my truth.

“I’m confidently trans-non-binary and adored by my loving and supportive partner of nine years. I am Andie,” they added. “Life is what you make it so live your truth.”

The response to the post from Vancore’s loved ones and followers was equally heart-warming, so grab the tissues.

“Andie… you have always had a beautiful soul,” one person wrote. “I’m so proud of your courage to be who you were always meant to be. Must feel amazing to spread your wings and fly.”

Another commented: “Truly just so happy that you get to continue being and becoming your best and truest self.”

Unlike the UK version of The Traitors, the US version features a cast made up of both regular people and celebrities. Stars on the series include Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The vast majority of the set-up remains the same though – the US version has all of the same challenges and is even set in the Scottish highlands.

Vanacore is one of the civilian contestants but has previously dabbled in reality TV: As a director of music services, their music has been used in shows from Selling Sunset to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to The Cinemaholic.

Currently, Vanacore lives on a ranch with their partner Jessica Rae Vanacor. The couple gave birth to their first child in August 2022.

Make room, Andrea and Amanda – another LGBTQ+ icon has arrived on The Traitors.

The Traitors US is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

