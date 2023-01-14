Neil Patrick Harris series Uncoupled cancelled by Netflix. Yes, that’s another queer show gone
Uncoupled has become the latest queer Netflix show to be cancelled – and to say fans aren’t happy would be an understatement.
The streaming giant announced that Uncoupled wouldn’t be getting a second outing on Saturday (14 January) – just six months after the its first season debuted.
Uncoupled followed Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris), a New York City real estate agent, as he grapples with the surprise breakdown of his 17-year relationship with Colin (Tuc Watkins).
The show also starred Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden and Brooks Ashmanskas and was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman.
Uncoupled fans think Netflix ‘didn’t give it a chance’
While Uncoupled opened to generally positive reviews, it failed to leave a mark on Netflix viewers, Variety reports. It made it into the Netflix Top 10 chart for just one week after its release, peaking at number six.
Still, the show did attract a following during its short run. Many shared their disappointment that the show wouldn’t be coming back on social media.
The show is just the latest in a string of queer-themed Netflix series to end up on the chopping block in recent months.
It was confirmed on Friday (13 January) that the animated horror-comedy Dead End: Paranormal had been cancelled after just two seasons.
The series had a trans lead character who was voiced by trans actor Zack Barack. It also starred LGBTQ+ stars such as MJ Rodriguez and drag queen Coco Peru.
That news came just one week after Netflix was slammed by queer viewers for axing 1899 after just one season.
Other LGBTQ+ shows that haven’t lasted at Netflix include Warrior Nun, Fate: The Winx Saga and lesbian vampire drama First Kill.
Speaking to PinkNews in July to mark the release of Uncoupled, Neil Patrick Harris said he wanted to show that middle-aged gay men can be “sexy” through the show.
“A lot of content that is shown of gay men in their mid-40s is often that they’re no longer vital or sexy. The joke is that they’re has-beens and the butts of the jokes – even though we’re not all bottoms,” he laughed.
“I think being able to have these people be real people that are still kind of sexy in their own way is a bit unique.”
