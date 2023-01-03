Netflix cancels 1899 after one season – and queer fans are furious

Netflix has cancelled yet another show with queer characters – this time, 1899.

The multi-lingual show followed a steamship, Kerberos, after setting sail in – you guessed it – 1899, following the same route as its sister ship, Prometheus, which disappeared four months earlier.

The ship is full of Europeans travelling from the UK to New York to start new lives, with a series of mysterious events occurring after they receive a message from Prometheus.

Elite star Miguel Bernardeau had a memorable role as Ángel, a wealthy Spaniard travelling with his priest brother, Ramiro (José Pimentão). Only, it’s revealed the two aren’t brothers, but lovers.

Despite creators reportedly having plans for seasons two and three, 1899 got the chop on Monday (2 January), less than two months after it premiered.

The news was confirmed by co-creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” they wrote. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with [their previous Netflix series] Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

Cast member Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who played Krester (also gay), wrote that he and the cast are “truly devastated” by the show’s cancellation.

Fans of the series have criticised Netflix’s “mind-boggling” decision to cancel the show, with a petition for its renewal reaching over 14,000 signatures in just 14 hours.

Series one ended on a cliffhanger – and while didn’t particularly love the ending, it was another reason they were desperate for another season.

1899 garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike and featured in Netflix’s Top 10.

Twitter users have pointed out that the show was up against the hugely popular Wednesday, which received a lot of heavy promotion from Netflix.

1899 now joins Fate: A Winx Saga, Warrior Nun and First Kill in the hall of cancelled Netflix shows.