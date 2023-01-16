Madonna has cleared her Instagram and fans think a huge announcement is coming.

The pop icon has deleted all the posts on her social media page, which has more than 18 million followers.

There’s been a number of rumours that the star is working on new music as well as planning a greatest hits world tour.

According to reports she has “booked out London’s O2 Arena for multiple events” for her first ever compilation tour that is “starting at the end of this year”.

The Twitter account Pop Crave tweeted the latest update, captioning their post: “Madonna has cleared her Instagram profile.”

The quote tweets and replies were full of excited Madonna fans ahead of a possible big announcement coming from the queen of pop.

One fan simply replied: “The Queen is coming.”

Others said, “mother is coming” and that she’s here “to dominate all tours”.

Another said: “She’s coming to update her status as the highest grossing touring artist and get the highest grossing tour ever recorded.”

Others joked that “Madonna has entered her Reputation Era,” referencing Taylor Swift’s social media wipeout ahead of her album.

Even the popular account LizaMinelliOutlives got involved, tweeting: “Liza Minnelli has outlived Madonna’s Instagram posts. The Queen of Pop deleted all of them ahead of some news that’s coming soon.”

It was The Sun, who first reported on rumours of an upcoming tour announcement also revealing that she’s in talks with creative director, Jamie King.

The pair first worked with Madonna to choreograph her 1995 music video “Human Nature”, as well as some of her iconic tours including Re-Invention World Tour, Confessions Tour and more recently the Madame X Tour.

The source said: “Madonna is trying something completely new – and really giving fans, young and old, what they want.

“Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she’s plugging. But now, in her mid-sixties, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself.

Is Madonna going on tour in 2023?

