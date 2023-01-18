Aubrey Plaza recalls her ill-fated SNL audition – and it actually sound hilarious

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, who is set to host Saturday Night Live, has reminisced about her iconic but unsuccessful SNL audition.

The actor has had a knockout year receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the hit HBO series and making one of Barack Obama’s favourite films, Emily the Criminal.

Now, her career has finally come full circle as she gets ready to host SNL this weekend (21 January), years after interning and auditioning.

Talking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she spilt the tea on the frankly hilarious characters she created for the first-round audition.

“I didn’t make it to the Lorne [Michaels] audition, the famous final audition, but I did a preliminary first-round showcase,” she explained.

“I remember one character I did was like a Puerto Rican reporter [who] was always trying to make all of the stories sexy, even if they were horrific news stories. I was just trying to sex up the news or something.”

And as if it couldn’t get any better, she explained her second utterly bizarre idea was to be a “pill-popping housewife” who hosted a talk show called Celebri-Tails.”

The name gives a clue for what she said next: “I would just name celebrities and say what kind of tail they would have if they had a tail.

“Like I would say, ‘Lindsay Lohan would have a bushy squirrel’s tail.’ Or, ‘Bill Clinton would have a polar bear’s nub.'” And it seems she had a whole list ready to go, suggesting Oprah Winfrey having a dragon’s tail as another option.

Tragically, we were robbed of seeing these characters come to life on screen.

Plaza also interned with the set design team on SNL almost two decades ago, with her eye on the main prize of one day getting on screen.

The actor and comedian will be joined by musical guest Sam Smith for what is set to be an incredibly queer line-up for the first show of 2023.

And people cannot contain their excitement at seeing Plaza take to the SNL stage.

“An Aubrey Plaza SNL monologue is worth staying alive for,” one person joked.

Another added: “They could just interview her for two hours and it’ll be their funniest show in 20 years.

I’ve been watching SNL for years and I’ve honestly never been more excited about an upcoming host than I am for Aubrey Plaza.



Also, she looks absolutely gorgeous here. https://t.co/K6IGmf8jEM pic.twitter.com/qnzsG5kwCA — SCOTT (@SBRadachi) January 17, 2023

Aubrey Plaza is FINALLY hosting SNL & my dreams are coming true 🥹 pic.twitter.com/trb5AB5xSW — alexis 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 (@stabbedbyjim) January 6, 2023

Saturday Night Live will air on NBC on 21 January at 11.30pm.