Drag Race fans reflected on the show’s funniest ever moments, creating one of the most joyful Twitter threads of all time.

Content creator Drag Tea Served With Matt kicked off the discussion by asking his followers for their views on which Drag Race scene is the funniest, accompanied by a screenshot of Alexis Mateo in All Stars 5.

It kicked off a mammoth discussion, with fans and queens alike weighing in – including Ms Mateo herself.

What’s the funnest moment ever from Drag Race? #rupaulsdragrace pic.twitter.com/qh0TKbY9nR — Drag Tea Served with Matt (@DragTeaServed) January 16, 2023

Despite being panned by fans, All Stars 5 does have some hilarious moments

Recalling the moment that started it all – when the lid of her Ru-pellent can popped off during All Stars 5’s acting challenge, Alexis Mateo said she initially thought she was “being set up by the producers”.

It was iconic! And your reaction was so funny 😆 pic.twitter.com/L8pcgf2A9I — Drag Tea Served with Matt (@DragTeaServed) January 16, 2023

Many shouted out Jujubee, who is as synonymous with Drag Race as RuPaul himself at this point, having competed in four seasons of the franchise.

Her best moment, though? It’s arguably from All Stars 5’s Snatch Game, where she played singer Eartha Kitt.

Havnt seen anyone share this but it has me howling everytime https://t.co/bQlSox3Pp0 pic.twitter.com/AsfEO8F1JU — holly❣🎃 (@holly_rosaline) January 18, 2023

Queen of all queens Jinkx Monsoon features heavily, obviously

From name-dropping Judy Garland slayer Dave during the Snatch Game to her string of Yvie Oddly d**k jokes, the All Stars 7 winner is easily one of the funniest queens to ever grace the Drag Race stage.

RuPaul himself provides some of the best laughs

RuPaul’s coffee enema-infused laugh is enough to turn a funny moment into a chaotically hysterical one.

Take the time he laughed manically for 30 seconds straight when Utica denied, then admitted, to smoking weed.

Talking of Utica, there was the moment during the season 13 roast where she asked Ru to stand up – giving us one of his best reactions to date.

This read was so funny, I don’t understand why none of the queens laughed before RuPaul got the chance to middle finger utica????’fjeje Utica won this roast imo its just the editing who makes it look bad but we’re not ready for that convo pic.twitter.com/nkeyRSk0LA — kim kardashian (@sahatgastare) January 18, 2023

ru’s laugh. the other girls response. this about to be asia ohara’s drag race. it’s comedic perfection. https://t.co/XJIQSoWk8Y pic.twitter.com/ShD1yf61ca — mitch (@MitchellHansen2) January 17, 2023

It wasn’t just the American queens that were shown love. The Vivienne’s scarily accurate Donald Trump impersonation. Bimini’s “not a joke, just a fact”, line. Spankie Jackzon’s entire existence.

Some of Drag Race’s best bits have undeniably come from the international seasons.

Jimbo’s Joan Rivers impersonation on Canada’s Drag Race is up there as one of the best in the show’s herstory, while Tia Kofi not even trying to sell her frightful green dress is a personal favourite.

Jimbo did NOT have to go this hard… but it worked pic.twitter.com/q4jNmfMmJ3 https://t.co/tmgzUofzlO — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) January 19, 2023

I usually quote this if I’ve had a bad day at the office. I love how honest @TiaKofi confessionals were pic.twitter.com/Xdcd5VStLl — Monty 💖💜💙 (@CMonty30) January 17, 2023

Drag Race queens weighed in with their funniest moments

Some of the show’s stars shared their thoughts too.

Season 13’s Rosé said that her funniest moment was Adore and Gia during season six’s ‘Scream Queens’ acting challenge.

The clip that makes Canada’s Drag Race queen Eve 6000 howl the most is from All Stars 7, where Jaida Essence Hall is still laughing, trying to work out which cast mate allegedly slept with Monet X Change.

My favorite too! This scene deserves an Emmy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5CaS8U9pDs — foxycotton (@damncasp) January 17, 2023

It’s this. Jaida and Shea just destroy me every time I watch this 😂 https://t.co/KzzJ4F6AMK pic.twitter.com/mKYkKOlNDz — Eve (My NDA is up) 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) January 17, 2023

Some of the biggest LOLs aren’t even from Drag Race

Drag is dominating the mainstream, meaning Drag Race girls are getting the chance to make us all cackle even when they’re not on the show.

Bob The Drag Queen and Peppermint are absolute magic together, despite never appearing on the same Drag Race season.

But is it fashion?

If you know me, you know what I’m gonna say. https://t.co/5SjLnuAaqJ pic.twitter.com/1UUQOJeDjb — 💖⭐️Super Sailor D.J.⭐️💖 (@OhHeyDJ) January 19, 2023

Not from the show, but it kills me EVERY time. pic.twitter.com/RsN1HWBNSw https://t.co/hlVubsrS6M — Unbearified 🧸 (@ThiccNThriving) January 18, 2023

Queen of the people Kelly Mantle talking about her behind-the-scenes experience will forever be iconic, while Ru on his “What’s The Tee” podcast trying to guess which season Katya was on is also truly beautiful content.

All in all, this magical thread alone is proof that Drag Race is one of the most precious TV series to ever grace our screens, and we can’t wait for the next viral moment to arrive. We are not worthy.