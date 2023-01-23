Wireless Festival 2023 announces location, ticket prices and presale info

Wireless Festival has announced details of its 2023 edition including its location and ticket prices.

The event will return to its home of Finsbury Park on 7-9 July, it’s been confirmed.

After taking over three locations, Crystal Palace, Finsbury Park and Birmingham last summer, the festival will return to its original home for 2023.

Fans can get their hands on early bird tickets ahead of the general release from Ticketmaster.

The lineup is yet to be revealed, but the festival has confirmed on Twitter that it’s coming this week.

Fans can expect some of the biggest names in rap, hip-hop and R&B across the weekend, with last year’s Finsbury Park headlined by three icons.

The event saw Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and SZA top the bill, with the likes of Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Giveon appearing across the weekend.

Ahead of the lineup announcement, you can find out how to get early bird tickets and pricing info for Wireless Festival 2023 below.

How to get Wireless Festival tickets

Early bird tickets are now available from Ticketmaster.

There’s three-day weekend tickets, two-day weekend tickets and day tickets available. Plus you can get payment plan tickets, which allows you to pay the ticket across a number of months.

The general release will take place after the lineup drops and will also be available from Ticketmaster.

How much are Wireless Festival tickets?

Tickets to Wireless 2023 are available to buy from Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets range from £88 up to £269 depending on the package and how many days you wish to attend.

You can find out the breakdown for ticket prices below.

Three-day weekend ticket £248.30–£269.80

Two-day weekend ticket – £167.40–£189.00

Friday day ticket – £88.00–£99.00

Saturday day ticket – £93.50–£104.50

Sunday day ticket – £88.00–£99.00

Who’s on the lineup?

This is yet to be announced, but the festival has confirmed that the news will be dropping the week commencing 23 January.

Last year saw headline sets from Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, SZA, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler the Creator and Dave.