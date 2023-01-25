Singer Kim Petras has expressed her undying love for the queer community, saying that she “owes everything” to the gays.

While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Petras discussed the runaway success of her hit song “Unholy” with fellow queer artist Sam Smith.

Nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the song has enabled Petras and Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Host Seth Meyers told Petras that she had set a “historical precedent for LGBTQ representation” at the Grammys, but she forwarded on the praise to the gays who have supported her along the way.

“I owe everything to the gays in Bushwick.” – @kimpetras pic.twitter.com/BWDAo6S2VZ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 24, 2023

“I feel like gay clubs raised me. No one loves pop music more than gay clubs. I owe everything I have to the gays in Bushwick,” she said, referring to the renowned queer neighbourhood in Brooklyn.

“I used to perform on tables in bars and whatever and now I’m nominated for a Grammy,” she continued. “It’s so crazy because [gay clubs] were the places where I just felt like I belonged, where pop music and fun music is celebrated.

“It’s a very gay song, so thank you Grammys.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Heart To Break” star paid homage to her favourite pop culture icons, including Madonna, Aubrey Plaza and the original homophobe destroyer, Hilary Duff.

Petras met Madonna and Plaza following her performance with Sam Smith on SNL last weekend (21 January).

Speaking about her time with Madge, Petras said: “We talked and I was really obliterated drunk and I was like, ‘you’re my queen’.

“I’m sure she thinks I’m crazy. I was like, ‘you are the blueprint for everything, you need to know this’,” she added, explaining how she felt that Madonna was “her only friend” when she was young.

Petras met Duff backstage ahead of her interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and expressed her adoration for her esteemed sophomore album Metamorphosis.

"Metamorphosis shaped me as a person. … She’s just so iconic and her music is so good. She really doesn’t get the credit that she deserves." — @KimPetras spitting absolute truth about @HilaryDuff for 35 uninterrupted seconds on Seth Meyers last night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MBQRCL5yCe — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) January 24, 2023

come clean – Hilary duff — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 24, 2023

“Metamorphosis shaped me as a person,” she said. “Honestly, Lizzie McGuire was my life when I was a kid. I’m obsessed with her, I’m obsessed with her concerts.

“It’s been so crazy meeting all these legends. She’s so iconic, and her music is so good and she really doesn’t get the credit she deserves.”

We don’t know about you, but we’ve very much like to see a 2023 reimagining of “Lady Marmalade” with Kim Petras, Hilary Duff, Madonna, and Aubrey Plaza thrown in for good measure.