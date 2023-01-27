TikTok pastor Gerald Johnson claims the soundtrack for a visit he made to hell included one of Rihanna’s greatest hits.

No, he’s not talking about G-A-Y Late after the lights come on. According to pastor Johnson, he really did see hell in February 2016, where demons played the Rihanna song “Umbrella”.

“I saw the real hell, I was there, and I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” Johnson shared to TikTok in a video which has been seen over four million times.

“There was a section in hell that music was playing, and it was the same music we hear on Earth. But as opposed to entertainers singing it, the music demons were singing it.”

Johnson said that the songs he was hearing in hell “were inspired by demons”.

To recap, he believes your favourite tracks originate from music demons in hell, for the “purpose of controlling people on Earth.”

One of the songs Pastor Johnson heard? Rihanna’s iconic rain-avoidance anthem, “Umbrella”.

“Here, music is [for entertainment] … ‘Under my umbrella’, or whatever. There, every lyric to every song is to torment you as to the fact that you didn’t worship God through music when you were on the Earth,” he explained.

“You had a chance to worship him in church and at home and through music, but you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the earth.”

Johnson also described seeing a man with a chain around his neck, being walked on all fours “like a dog” – again, not G-A-Y Late.

If this pastor was trying to dissuade people from sinning because they might end up in hell, telling them that Rihanna is playing down there is not the way to do it.

After a (very) long break from music, Rihanna released two tracks in support of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first, “Lift Me Up” scored an Oscar nomination for the 2023 Academy Awards.

She is also performing the iconic Super Bowl half time show on 12 February, though for some reason there’s also an American football match happening either side of the Rihanna concert.

Regardless, we’ll take two tickets Satan-wards, please – Rihanna will probably release new music in the afterlife before she ever does above ground.