Roisin Murphy announces headline Royal Albert Hall show

Roisin Murphy has announced a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall – and tickets go on sale soon.

The artist will headline the iconic venue for a one-off performance on 11 May.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 3 February at Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the show on Instagram, the singer wrote: “Oh this is going to be so POSH! Imagine me Mickey Murphy’s daughter at THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL!!”

Fans can expect her to be “armed with a show stopping wardrobe and an electrifying live-band”.

Her most recent release was Róisín Machine and its sister record Crooked Machine, with the former featuring singles “Murphy’s Law” and “Narcissus”.

She’s followed up the album with headline sets at festivals, including LGBTQ+ club event Homobloc and sets at the likes of Glastonbury.

Some of her other fan favourites include “Overpowered”,”You Know Me Better”, “Let Me Know”, “House of Glass” and “Forever More”.

Later this year she’ll also headline Bluedot festival this summer alongside Grace Jones as well as a headline show at Dublin’s Trinity College in July.

You can find out how to get presale tickets for her Royal Albert Hall show below.

How to get Roisin Murphy tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up to the singer’s official mailing list here for access to an exclusive presale. This will take place from 10am on 1 February and you’ll receive details on how to access it.

You can check out her 2023 tour schedule below.

What are the tour dates?

11 May – London, Royal Albert Hall

2 July – Dublin, Trinity College

20-23 July – Bluedot Festival