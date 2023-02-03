A school principal has condemned far-right group Libs of TikTok for spreading “false and hateful claims towards LGBTQ youth” after it claimed her school offered chest binders to students without parental knowledge.

In a post about a flyer in a school hallway, the anti-LGBTQ+ social media account took aim at Leanne Kampfe, from Hopkins West Junior High School, in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The flyer introduced health mentor and counsellor, Caroline Hickey, who’s part of organisation MyHealth, and who offered students a range of support from social media safety to LGBTQ+ advice.

In a bid to find content for its account, the Libs of TikTok contacted Hickey, posing as a gender-confused student seeking hormones.

Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik. (YouTube)

After an exchange of texts, and the account requesting puberty blockers, Hickey responded: “If you want to come and chat we can talk about other options (like the possibility of a free binder from myHealth) and further resources that might help.”

In another message, Hickey assured “the student” – who said they did not want their parents finding out about their gender questioning – that the conversation would be confidential, unless there was a risk of them hurting themselves or someone else.

Libs of TikTok claimed the interaction showed parents weren’t being informed of students’ decisions regarding gender identity.

The account wrote, and posted online: “We wanted to know if parents at Hopkins Public Schools were made aware of the types of gender services offered to their children so we pressed Caroline further. She confirmed that she will not notify parents.”

‘Designed to provoke fear and division’

Principal Kampfe addressed the topic in an email to parents, in which she explained the school’s 10-year partnership with myHealth.

She explained they provide a range of services including vaccines, flu shots and care for minor injuries.

Kampfe wrote: “We were made aware of a social media story produced by a group called Libs of TikTok, an organisation known for spreading hateful claims towards LGBTQ youth.

“This story presented our partnership with myHealth in a way that is designed to provoke fear and division.”

She added that the story is being shared “extensively in troll-like spaces on Twitter”.

“West Junior High is an inclusive community and we stand by our LGBTQ students, families and staff. We support the personal, social and psychological safety of our students,” the principal’s message continued.

“We condemn the content of the Libs of TikTok and the approach they used to obtain information for their story.”

“Parents will always have the right and ability to opt their child out of myHealth services,” Kampfe added, but she noted the story aims to “intentionally vilify the adults at West and myHealth”.

Following the Libs of TikTok post the school’s staff have received threatening messages, Kampfe’s email also revealed.

False claims can result in threats

Libs of TikTok social media posts are notorious for stirring up right-wing hate mobs against trans-inclusive doctors, teachers and institutions.

Account creator Chaya Raichik wrote in a newsletter that she sought to “spread the horrors of what doctors are doing to young, confused individuals” while making several false claims about gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth.

It’s not the first time that these claims have led to threats. Last year Boston Children’s Hospital was forced into lockdown by an anonymous bomb threat after the account spread misinformation about its gender-affirming healthcare.

Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio was also targeted in 2022,with threats for providing healthcare for trans youths following a news story about the hospital providing gender-affirming care being shared by right-wing social media accounts, including Libs of TikTok.