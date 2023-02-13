A boy and a girl, both 15, have been arrested in connection with the death of trans 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Warrington.

Brianna’s body was found in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire on Saturday by members of the public, having suffered multiple stab wounds.

Emergency services were called around 3pm and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local police are trying to establish a motive for the attack and trace the weapon. At this time, they are not treating Brianna’s death as a hate crime.

‘A truly awful attack’

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” said Cheshire Constabulary detective chief superintendent Mike Evans.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.”

In an earlier statement on Brianna Ghey’s killing, Evans had said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life.”

Prior to the arrest, he had described the killing as “targeted attack against Brianna”, and stressed there was no risk to the local community, Manchester Evening News reported.

‘She was a lovely kid’

Floral tributes have been left at the entrance to the cordoned off area of Culcheth Linear Park where Brianna was found.

A gymnastic coach of the teenager told the Liverpool Echo Brianna was a “lovely kid.”

“She used to come into the gym in the school and do gymnastics with us, she was a lovely kid.”

A TikTok account belonging to Brianna had over 11,000 followers where she danced and lip-synched to music.

Her final video was posted just hours before she died, and TikTok users and followers have paid tribute to the teen on the platform.

TikTok users have paid tribute to the teen. (Credit: TikTok)

People who live close to the park told the Liverpool Echo about the moment armed police and dog search teams appeared on the field where Brianna was found.

“I was just getting out of the car on my way home from work when I saw the air ambulance landing in the field,” a resident said.

“They started clearing people off the field with armed police, and you could see them searching with dogs throughout yesterday and today.”

