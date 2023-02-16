Reality TV star and blogger Sophie Cachia has expertly broken down why lesbians and queer women “move so fast” in relationships compared to heterosexual couples.

The 32-year-old, who last year starred in the reality series Australian Survivor: Blood v Water, came out as sexually fluid after splitting from her Australian Football League husband Jaryd Cachia in 2019.

Speaking on her podcast HER with guest author Allira Potter, Cachia explained how she navigates relationships with women compared to men.

“When you start dating a guy, it’s like ‘I’ve got to look pretty and I don’t fart and girls don’t poo.'” she said. “But when it’s a girl it’s like, ‘ah f**k, I didn’t shave my legs…oh, neither did you? Cool.’”

Cachia explained that queer women in a relationship establish a level of “relatability immediately”.

She continued: “You’re not embarrassed, so you almost fast track those first six months of tip-toeing around and you just jump straight into it.”

Potter agreed, suggesting that there is “no b******t” in lesbian relationships, as “everyone is upfront”.

“You don’t have to act. I felt like I always had to put on a show for a man and I hated that,” Potter said.

“I feel like a lot of women will just risk it and be like, ‘I really love this woman and I want to be with them, and what’s the harm – what’s going to happen?’”

Mother-of-two Cachia was in a relationship with Australian professional basketball player Maddie Garrick but the pair split up last October.

Cachia has previously explained how, before realising that she was sexually fluid in her late twenties, she “experimented” with women as much as possible in order to try and understand her identity.

Speaking on podcast Come Out Wherever You Are back in 2021, Sophie Cachia said: “I realised I loved that, I realised I found myself, I accepted that I think this is who I really am and it was a really beautiful moment.

“At the same time as opening up my heart and myself sexually I opened up my mind so much.”

Research from LGBTQ+ young people’s charity Just Like Us has previously discovered that two thirds of lesbians delay coming out due to harmful stereotypes about their sexuality.