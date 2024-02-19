The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards was the big event of this past weekend, and the stars brought the glam: in the form of some glorious BAFTAs outfits.

Though movie stars from all over were celebrated for their craft in the ceremony – hosted by our fav LGBTQ+ ally David Tennant – we turned our attention to the red carpet to spot who was the best-dressed of the night.

Despite the BAFTA snubs and very bizarre interviews, the red carpet hosted plenty of show-stopping looks, so we’ve done our gay duty and sorted through some of the most gag-worthy gowns you need to know about.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wears Valentino. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Arriving as a rouge vision on the red carpet, Dua Lipa attended the BAFTAs in an all-red Valentino chiffon gown.

With the ‘Houdini’ singer’s dress and matching red cape, the three-time Grammy winner committed to the red theme with her burgundy hair.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wears Giorgio Armani Privé. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Hi, Barbie! Margot Robbie has been the star of red carpets since the release of Barbie with her Mattel doll-inspired looks.

She turned heads at the BAFTAs with her pink and black custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown that had a stunning sweetheart neckline and paired silk and velvet.

Though Margot stunned, the Barbie team were left empty-handed at the awards show.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell wears Loewe. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

This moment’s It-girl, the gorg Taylor Russell stepped out on the BAFTA red carpet in an all-white bespoke Loewe dress.

Channeling the elegance of a swan, Taylor’s dress had a feathered waist and hemline with the sides of the dress cut out.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt wears Elie Saab. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

In a metallic Elie Saab gown, Emily Blunt gave us one of the best looks of the night.

With bell sleeves and a train, the Oppenheimer actress was a shining vision in the opaque number with torso cut outs.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri wearing Loewe. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Bottoms and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri served on the red carpet with a peach, halter-neck Bottega Veneta dress.

Ayo paired the Old-Hollywood style gown with a pearl, feathered shawl – a playful expression of her buoyant personality.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson wore a gorgeous emerald gown. (Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson kept it low-key at the BAFTAs, skipping the red carpet as she was presenting an award at the show.

Behind the scenes, Gillian showed off her demure BAFTAs outfit which was an all-emerald green dress with matching shoes and jewellery.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Mother, sorry Cate Blanchett, and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart opted for a glamorous burgundy Louis Vuitton gown for the BAFTAs Film Awards.

The trailblazing actor – known for Carol and Ocean’s 8 – has contined her commitment to sustainability as the open-back, sleevless gown. The compact crepe jersey was sourced from the Maison’s existing patrimonial stock.

She also wore a Louis Vuitton necklace reworked from one of her previous pieces of jewellery – the gem-encrusted choker was the perfect outfit-completing accessory.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy wears Zegna. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Last, but not least: a man. To be real, when it came to outfits, men were rather disappointing at this years BAFTAs with their bog standard suits.

However, there were exceptions, like Cillian Murphy who dressed in Zegna. The Oppenheimer actor’s head to toe black look made him a sleek, sophisticated outlier.