Here’s 6 incredible books featuring main characters on the aromantic spectrum to mark Aromantic Awareness Week.

Aromanticism is an orientation that describes people whose experience of romance is disconnected from societal expectations.

The terms aromantic, aro or aro-spec (on the aromantic spectrum) describes people who experience little-to-no romantic attraction.

Sometimes it’s difficult to find your identity represented in media, whether that’s in film, television or books.

If you’re on the aromantic spectrum and want to read novels that feature aromantic characters then we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular.

These six books all feature storylines that heavily focus on aromantic characters from Alice Oseman’s Loveless to fantasy series Baker Thief.

Below you can find out more about the aromantic books them and where to buy them.

Loveless by Alice Oseman

Perhaps one of the most notable and popular books with aromantic characters is Loveless by Alice Oseman. This is partly thanks to the author’s graphic novel series Heartstopper being adapted into a hit Netflix show of the same name.

Fans of the series have delved into Oseman’s other works, while others have been fans from the start. This includes Loveless, which follows Georgia, who’s never been in love, but hopes her first year at university will help her figure it out.

But when her romance plan wreaks havoc amongst her friends, Georgia ends up in her own comedy of errors, and she starts to question why love seems so easy for other people but not for her. With new terms thrown at her – asexual, aromantic – she discovers that true love isn’t limited to romance.

Tarnished Are The Stars by Rosiee Thor

Tarnished are the Stars by Rosiee Thor follows Anna, who has a secret: an illegal clockwork heart and she works against the law, giving medical tech to those in need. But the Commissioner’s son, Nathan attempts to capture her to his father’s respect, but he begins to learn more about the outlaw and question his father’s rules and his own identity.

Summer Bird Blue by Akemi Dawn Bowman

Rumi’s life revolves around wanting to spend her life writing music with her younger sister, Lea, who tragically dies in a car accident. She’s moved to Hawaii to live with her aunt where she grieves, but with the help of a teenage surfer and an 80-year-old man she finds her way back to music.

Hazel’s Theory of Evolution by Lisa Jenn Bigelow

Hazel’s Theory of Evolution follows 14-year-old Hazel, who lives with her two mums as well as a dog, and takes care of the goats on her family’s farm. Her mother is pregnant again after having two miscarriages, she’s about to enter a new school and is questioning everything.

As Hazel struggles to cope, she’ll come to realize that sometimes you have to look within yourself – instead of the pages of a book – to find the answer to life’s most important questions.

The Last 8 by Laura Pohl

The Last 8 is a sci-fi YA novel that follows Clover Martinez, who has always been a survivor, which is the reason she isn’t among the dead when aliens invade and destroy Earth as she knows it.

Clover is convinced she’s the only one left until she hears a voice on the radio urging her to go to the former Area 51. When she arrives, she’s greeted by a band of misfits who call themselves ‘The Last Teenagers on Earth’.

Only they aren’t the ragtag group of heroes Clover was expecting. The seven strangers seem more interested in pretending the world didn’t end than fighting back, and Clover starts to wonder if she was better off alone. But when she finds a hidden spaceship within the walls of the compound, she doesn’t know what to believe – or who to trust.

Baker Thief by Claudie Arsenault

Baker by day and thief by night, Claire must find her missing twin while dodging the investigator on her case: Adèle, who has only one goal and that’s to catch the purple-haired thief who broke into her home and stole her exocore and proving herself to her new police team.

All of the characters in Baker Thief by Claudie Arseneault are on the aromantic spectrum and is the first in a fantasy series meant to reframe romance tropes within non-romantic relationship and centering aromantic characters.

