Alison Brie, who starred in the sitcom Community, has seemingly come out as bisexual while responding to a tweet.

The actress was taking part in BuzzFeed Celeb’s popular series “Celebs Read Thirst Tweets”, which does exactly what it says on the tin, and shows celebrities responding to thirsty (a polite word for horny) tweets.

Alongside Dave Franco, who directed her in Somebody I Used To Know, Brie was presented with a tweet which read: “Listen, I am bisexual for a reason and that reason is strictly to be used in a threesome by Dave Franco and Alison Brie.”

When we said “horny”, we meant it.

Luckily for the author of that beautiful piece of literature, Brie seemed to announce that she identified with the same sexuality, high-fiving Franco and saying: “That’s also why I’m bisexual!”

ALISON BRIE IS BISEXUAL??!! Omfg!!! The lord works in mysterious ways!! Yay welcome to the club Ali!!🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/D97K8V0its — Kelly 🍊 (@KATEDENS0N) February 17, 2023

Twitter has exploded with love (and more thirst) for Brie, with one user writing: “ALISON BRIE IS BISEXUAL??!! Omfg!!! The Lord works in mysterious ways!! Yay welcome to the club, Ali!” The tweet ended with rainbow-flag emojis.

“The way Alison Brie just casually drops the detail that she’s bisexual because of this thirst tweet,” a second fan added.

Another Twitter user pointed to a clip of Brie and Aubrey Plaza getting intimate in a scene from comedy/mystery Spin Me Round, writing: “Ofc Alison Brie likes women, straight actresses are incapable of doing this.”

Literally ofc Alison Brie likes women, straight actresses are incapable of doing this pic.twitter.com/EaLZDQiRJW — Your Favorite Jewish Lesbian Playwright (@DudeBethDude) February 18, 2023

Another excited fans wrote: “ALISON BRIE BI (QUESTION MARK?) THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT 4 ME.”

And an equally excited Tweeter gushed: “ALISON BRIE, JUST GIVE ME ONE CHANCE.”

Elsewhere in the video, Franco (fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), learnt what a “bussy” is.

“Dave Franco, please murder my bussy,” Brie read out to him, to which the Now You See Me star replied: “Bushy p***y?”

Brie clarified: “Butt p***y.”

To which Franco added: “The male p***y!”

We think that’s all cleared up now…