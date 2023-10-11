19 stars who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2023 to inspire you on National Coming Out Day

National Coming Out Day 2023 takes place, as it does every year, on 11 October, with 24 hours of annual awareness aimed at supporting those who have decided to share their LGBTQ+ identity with those around them.

This year, we’ve witnessed a wave of celebrities stepping into their truth and coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community, including Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, YouTuber Kris Tyson, The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey, and incoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

Here are 19 celebrities who bravely told the world about their LGBTQ+ identity in 2023.

Noah Schnapp

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came out publicly as gay in a TikTok video in January.

The actor, who turned 19 at the beginning of the year, plays gay character Will Byers in the hit Netflix series and has since reflected on the support he received from cast mates and fans alike.

Noah Schnapp came out as gay in a TikTok video. (Getty/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis)

Wayne Brady

Actor and gameshow host Wayne Brady celebrated coming out as pansexual in August.

The 51-year-old How I Met Your Mother star made a TikTok video, dancing under rainbow confetti and opened up about feeling more liberated than ever.

Wayne Brady danced for joy after coming out as pansexual. (Getty/Frazer Harrison)

Adore Delano

RuPaul’s Drag Race season six finalist Adore Delano came out as transgender in July in a lengthy Instagram video. Fellow drag queens were quick to share their joy at the 31-year-old star’s news.

Drag Race star Adore Delano used a lengthy Instagram post to come out as trans. (Getty)

Jade Jolie

Another RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Jade Jolie shared an update on social media in October to announce that she was trans.

The Taylor Swift impersonator, 36, told supportive followers that said she was “deciding to choose myself”.

Taylor Swift impersonator Jade Jolie came out as trans. (Instagram/@missjadejolie)

Ncuti Gatwa

Incoming Doctor Who star Gatwa casually came out as queer in an interview in September after sharing a moving story about attending Manchester Pride.

The actor, who turns 31 later this week, also played Eric in Sex Education, and spoke about the impact seeing a fellow queer Rwandan person during the celebrations had on him.

A meeting at Manchester Pride was the stimulus for Ncuti Gatwa to come out as queer. (Getty/ Raimonda Kulikauskiene)

Paulie Calafiore

The Challenge: USA star Calafiore shared his joy at coming out as bisexual in August.

He spoke about tackling “toxic masculinity” with GLAAD, and told his followers on Instagram that at the age of 34 he “finally feels free and seen”.

Paulie Calafiore finally feels “free and seen” after coming out as bisexual. (Paramount Plus/Instagram/@paulcalafiore_)

Josh Kiszka

Rock singer and founding member of the Grammy-award-winning band Greta van Fleet, Josh Kiszka, came out as queer in June.

The 27-year-old Tennessee-based singer spoke out in response to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being rolled out across the state. He revealed that he has been in a “loving, same-sex relationship” for eight years.

Josh Kiszka has been in a “loving same-sex relationship” for eight years. (Getty/Scott Legato)

Mo’Nique

US comedian Mo’Nique came out as queer during her Netflix special, My Name is Mo’Nique, in April.

The 55-year-old TV personality opened up on stage about her struggle to accept her sexuality and memories of a gender-non-confirming relative, “Uncle Tina”.

Comedian Mo’Nique came out in her Netlfix special. (Netflix)

Gabby Windey

In August, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, 32, announced her relationship with writer Robby Hoffman in an Instagram post captioned: “Told you I’m a girl’s girl.”

Since then, she has spoken about feeling more “liberated” in the bedroom, while fellow queer Bachelor cast mates have shared their support.

Gabby Windey announced she was in a relationship with writer Robby Hoffman. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Miss Benny

Actress and singer Miss Benny, 24, came out as a trans woman in June, days after her new show Glamorous was released on Netflix.

In a personal essay, she wrote about “praying every night” when she was younger, hoping that she would wake up like her sisters. In a scene at the end of Glamorous season one, it was revealed that her character, Marco, is also transgender.

Glamorous star Miss Benny came out as transgender in June. (Getty)

Kris Tyson

Kris Tyson, the long-time collaborator of YouTube favourite MrBeast, revealed in April that she had been accessing hormone replacement therapy.

In an update in July, the 27 year old confirmed that she would be using she/her pronouns from now on.

Kris Tyson revealed she has been undergoing hormone replacement therapy. (Instagram/@chris_thememegod/YouTube)

Chloe Veitch

Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch opened up about being bisexual earlier this year, explaining that her time on The Big Celebrity Detox – a show where celebrities undergo self-improvement exercises – helped her realise her sexuality.

Since then, the 24-year-old English model has revealed that she is “itching” to jump back into the dating world as a bi woman.

Chloe Veitch is looking forward to dating as a bisexual woman. (Getty)

Joe Locke

Heartstopper favourite Joe Locke made an excellent point during an interview in August, explaining that although many people assumed that he’s gay, because he plays sweet gay teen Charlie Spring in the Netflix series, he had never publicly confirmed his sexuality.

The actor – now 20 – told Teen Vogue that he knew he was gay when he was about nine years old and was open about his sexuality from the age of 12.

Joe Locke said he knew he was gay at the age of nine. (Getty/WWD)

Sufjan Stevens

In October, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Stevens appeared to come out as LGBTQ+ via an Instagram post, in which he dedicated his new album Javelin to his late partner Evans Richardson.

“He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity and joy,” Stevens, 48, wrote.

“He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a life time: precious, impeccable and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

Sufjan Stevens dedicated his album to his late partner Evans Richardson. (Getty)

Brooke Cleal

In August, The Bachelor Australia star Brooke Cleal revealed that she was happy and thriving in a same-sex relationship, two years on from being unceremoniously dumped by Jimmy Nicholson in the show’s finale.

In a post, 29-year-old Cleal celebrated embarking on “one of the most loving, liberating, empowering relationships” with Alyssa Viktoria.

Brooke Cleal announced she was in a same-sex relationship after being dumped by Jimmy Nicholson in the season nine finale

of The Bachelor. (Instagram/@alyssaviktoria_/Network 10)

Alison Brie

Community actress Alison Brie is a contender for 2023’s award for most nonchalant coming out. The 40-year-old star, also seen in Mad Men, was taking part in BuzzFeed Celeb’s popular series “Celebs Read Thirst Tweets”, and was presented with a tweet which read: “Listen, I am bisexual for a reason and that reason is strictly to be used in a threesome with Dave Franco and Alison Brie.”

Her response? “That’s also why I’m bisexual.”

Simply brilliant.

Alison Brie revealed her bisexuality very calmly. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Joe Tasker

Children’s TV presenter and YouTube star Joe Tasker came out as gay in February via a YouTube video.

The 30-year-old CBBC host called it “the biggest video [he] will probably ever release”, and introduced his boyfriend, telling viewers: “I have never been as happy as I am right now.”

Joe Tasker said he has never been happier. (YouTube)

Josh Seiter

In June, Josh Seiter, a contestant on The Bachelorette in 2015, came out as bisexual.

However, the joy around the 36 year old’s coming out was soon eclipsed after he fell victim to a death hoax, with the reality star claiming a hacker had posted a statement on his Instagram page announcing he had died.

He has since opened up about his mental-health struggles.

Josh Seiter’s coning out was somewhat marred by a hacker. (Instagram/@josh_seiter_official)

Bella Ramsey

20-year old Bella Ramsey has had a mammoth 2023, starring in the successful apocalypse series The Last of Us, bagging a role in BBC drama Time, and being nominated for their first Emmy Award.

They started the year by revealing that their gender is fluid and that they identify as non-binary.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” Ramsey told The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’, it was a bit exciting.”