It appears that celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has moved on from his short but sweet marriage to actor Lukas Gage, and is reportedly dating Argentinian art dealer Federico Debernardi.

Chris Appleton, 40, married The White Lotus and Road House star Lukas Gage, 28, in a lavish ceremony officiated by Appleton’s friend Kim Kardashian in Las Vegas last April.

In true celebrity fashion, the pair rocked up at the wedding in matching, gigantic fur coats, and had country legend and future Glastonbury performer Shania Twain there to perform.

Yet their romance turned into more of a hurricane than a whirlwind, and Appleton filed for divorce in November citing “irreconcilable differences” – just six months after they had tied the knot.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. (Getty)

According to US Weekly and TMZ, Appleton is no longer on the market, as he’s started dating “out of the limelight” art dealer Federico Debernardi.

A source told US Weekly that the Appleton and Debernardi’s relationship is “very new” and the pair have only “been on a few dates,” but Appleton is “extremely happy with where he is at right now”.

According to TMZ, the new couple were first spotted together during the Oscars weekend at the beginning of the month, hanging out at Los Angeles’ landmark hotel Chateau Marmont.

On 7 March, Debernardi posted a series of photos on his Instagram, including one outside the Chateau Marmont.

TMZ reports that Appleton and Harvard graduate Debernardi met through “mutual friends about a month ago” and are currently “keeping things laid-back” between them.

Earlier this year, You actor Lukas Gage revealed that he was also diving headfirst back into the dating pool via the dating app, Hinge.

In January, he said that he wanted to join a regular app like Hinge, not an exclusive celebrity dating app, as he was in search of “the real ones”.

“We don’t need any more influencers. We’re good, we’ve done that already,” he declared, throwing some subtle shade at Appleton.

Last week, Gage denied rumours that he was dating Saltburn star Archie Madekwe, insisting that the pair are “just friends” after a clip of the pair went viral.

In the footage, Gage jokingly stated that Madekwe was his “new husband”.

Gage may be slightly too busy to date right now, considering the projects he’s currently got lined up.

His new action film Road House, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, drops tomorrow (21 March), while he’s recently wrapped up filming the sequel to 2022 horror flick, Smile.

He’s also recently starred in FX’s black comedy Fargo with Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and his new Netflix comedy drama Dead Boy Detectives drops in April.