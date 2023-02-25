Former basketball player Dwyane Wade’s allyship is showing yet again after helping his trans daughter receive a legal name change.

Court documents have revealed that Zaya Wade, Dwyane’s daughter, is now legally recognised by her chosen name after using it since 2020.

Wade helped his daughter file the paperwork in August 2022 to have her name officially recognised on legal documents.

He announced that his daughter came out as trans in 2020 during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, where he mentioned she had been using the name for years.

The star reacted with nothing but love and support for Zaya, helping out however he can on her journey through social transition.

The 15-year-old is now legally recognised as Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

She will be able to use her new name on legal documents, as well as correct gender markers after a judge granted an official stamp of approval.

Throughout Zaya’s public transition, Dwyane’s ex-wife and Siohvaughn Funche-Wade has claimed that he is somehow trying to “profit” from her daughter’s journey.

However, since her consent was not required for the court filings, Zaya was able to move on without a hitch.

In response, Dwayne posted an Instagram message saying that the allegations put against him by his ex-wife “are serious and harmful” and that they have “hurt our children.”

“None of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity,” he wrote.

“I’m very disappointed that she continuously [finds] a way of centring herself and her needs without regard to her children.

“All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal.”

He claimed that, despite being able to reach out to Zaya and her support network, she was not willing to do so.

The two were married from 2002 to 2010 and share two children – Zaya and 20-year-old Zaire Wade.