Isla Bryson has been sentenced to eight years in prison for two attacks on women in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019.

Bryson came out as trans while waiting to stand trial, with her gender identity fuelling intense debate over where trans prisons should be held.

Bryson will serve eight years and will not be housed in an all-women’s prison following sentencing, first minister Nicola Sturgeon previously confirmed.

Bryson previously spent time in a woman’s prison while awaiting trial, but a report found she was held separate from other inmates and “at no point” poised any harm to other prisoners.

This week, the UK’s ministry of justice introduced a nationwide ban on violent trans prisoners being housed in female prisons.

During Isla Bryson’s sentencing, the judge stated there was a high risk of reoffending, and following release she will be supervised for three years, the BBC reports.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that Isla Bryson would be housed in a men’s prison. (Getty)

Nicola Sturgeon has previously cast doubt on the validity of Bryson’s gender identity, saying she is “almost certainly” faking being trans.

One of Bryson’s victims, estranged wife Shonna Graham, has suggested transitioning was a “joke” to the rapist.

“The way I see it is he is a man, he done the crime as a man… he should do the time in a man’s jail,” she said.

“You can’t do a crime as a man then want to transition once you’ve been charged with it. That’s how you know it’s all a big joke to him.”

Graham says Isla Bryson should serve time in a men’s prison.

During first minister’s questions on 26 January in the Scottish parliament, Nicola Sturgeon said Bryson would not serve her prison sentence at Cornton Vale women’s prison, where initially held.

“I don’t see how it’s possible to have a rapist within a female prison, even the understandable public and parliamentary concern,” Sturgeon said.

“In this case, I can confirm to parliament that this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women’s prison.

“And I hope that provides assurance to the public presiding officer, not least to the victims, in this particular case.”