Kings of Leon announce two UK tour dates at Wrexham Racecourse: tickets, presale info

Kings of Leon have announced two headline UK shows at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.

The group will perform the two special stadium shows on 27 and 28 May.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on 3 March via Ticketmaster.

It was announced by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the owners of Wrexham AFC.

The Deadpool star said in the video: “This Wednesday is St David’s Day”, with the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star responding: “Happy almost St David’s Day”.

They then confirmed that Kings of Leon would be performing at the football stadium as a clip of the Welsh flag flapped in the video alongside the group’s track “Use Somebody”.

Reynolds re-shared the announcement to his Instagram story, saying: “Can’t wait to watch this live.”

The pair also confirmed that “Wrexham’s own” Declan Swans will be performing with the band as a support act.

The two actors purchased Wrexham AFC in early 2021 for £2 million and have since made a documentary about their journey to football club owners which is available on Disney+.

You can find out presale info and how to get tickets below.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Kings of Leon’s shows at Wrexham Racecourse Ground will go on sale to the general public at 9am on 3 March.

They will be available from Ticketmaster.

Is there a presale?

Yes, it’s been confirmed that a number of presales will take place this week.

The first is an exclusive Wrexham AFC members, including season ticket holders, presale. This will happen at 8am on 1 March. Members will be emailed information about this and will be able to access the presale using their membership number as password.

The second is a Wrexham AFC mailing list presale at 9am on 1 March. Mailing list subscribers will be emailed information and given a password to use to access the presale.

There will also be a postcode presale for anyone with a Wrexham postcode (LL11, LL12, LL13, LL14, LL15 and LL20) at 9am on 2 March, with postcodes acting as a password.

What are the tour dates?

The two shows are currently Kings of Leon’s only dates scheduled for the UK in 2023.