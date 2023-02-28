Post Malone announces 2023 UK and European tour dates.

Post Malone has announced a UK and European tour for 2023 and tickets go on sale soon.

The artist will bring his Twelve Carat Tour to Europe for the first time for a 13-date leg.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 3 March at Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 22 April at Oslo’s Telenor Arena and head to the likes of Stockholm, Antwerp and Cologne.

He will then headline two nights at London’s O2 Arena, with shows planned for Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester.

It’s in support of his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Tootache, which features the likes of “Reputation” and “I Like You (A Happier Song)”.

He wrapped up a 38-date tour across the US and Canada last year, with the setlist also featuring hits “Rockstar”, “Congratulations” and “Better Now”.

For the European leg of the tour he’ll be joined by special guest Rae Sremmurd.

You can find out presale info and the the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 12pm on 3 March via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale and Three presale take place from 12pm on 1 March. To access this use the apps on your phone if you’re a customer with O2 or Three.

A Live Nation presale will take place from 12pm on 2 March. To access this, sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to the Post Malone artist page for the presale.

You can check out the full tour schedule and European ticket info below.