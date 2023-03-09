Raven’s House star Raven-Symoné has opened up about the “challenges” of deciding to come out while in the public eye.

The Disney Channel star has previously talked about knowing that she was gay at the age of 12, but explained that she didn’t feel able to come out, having seen the negative public reaction to other stars revealing their sexuality.

In a new interview with E! News, in the lead up to the 10th anniversary of her coming out, the pop culture icon, now 37, has delved deeper into how she felt at the time, and urged queer kids to keep pushing for liberation.

“There were a lot of challenges. There was the crumbling of the wall that I had put up for so many years,” the former child star said. “I felt very vulnerable. It was an interesting wound that was opened up in public.”

Symoné’s coming out journey began in 2013, when she celebrated the federal recognition of same-sex marriage in the US.

“I was excited to hear today that more states legalised gay marriage,” she said at the time. “I, however, am not currently getting married, but it is great to know I can now, should I wish to.”

Symoné married her partner Miranda Maday in June 2020.

Ever since revealing her sexuality, the Symoné has been vocal in her fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the US. Last year, she walked off the set of Disney’s Raven’s House, alongside her cast mates, to protest against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which she condemned as “stupid and ridiculous.”

She also demanded that state’s legislators answer one very simple question: why are there no Don’t Say Straight bills?

Now, she’s voicing support for young LGBTQ+ folk who are bearing the brunt of a swathe of divisive legislation that restricts their rights across America.

“Y’all better keep going,” she said. “Because y’all are changing all kinds of conversations that I didn’t even know was possible.”

The star, who was recently honoured with the icon award at the 9th Annual Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards, has also committed to putting LGBTQ+ stories at the forefront of her professional life.

“I want to make sure I’m creating content that reflects the community that we’re a part of, respectfully and with dignity,” she said.